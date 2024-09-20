Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power by the end of 2024

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power by the end of 2024

News

IREC: US adds 15,564 solar jobs in 2023, up 5.9% YoY

News

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames ‘lagging’ demand

News

Global solar additions to hit 593GW in 2024, says Ember

News

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

News

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

News

Lodestone Energy pens ‘landmark’ solar agreement in New Zealand

News

300MW solar PV power plant in Queensland, Australia, given Federal government green tick

News

Increasing wafer import tariffs alone will not help bring more capacity to the US

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Australia could reach 49GW of rooftop solar PV by the end of the decade. Image: Climate Council.

Non-profit organisation Climate Council has signalled that Australia, the global leader in rooftop solar PV installations, could add a further 26.4GW by the end of the decade, bringing its total to 49.4GW.

The organisation’s Seize the Sun report, released yesterday (19 September), states that the installed capacity of rooftop solar PV is anticipated to overtake that of coal-fired generation by the end of the year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Australia currently has around 3.6 million households with rooftop solar PV installed, granting households an average annual savings of around AU$1,500 (US$1,021). Collectively, this means Australian households are saving around AU$3 billion per year.

Pivotal in scaling up rooftop solar PV’s installed capacity is driving uptake among more family homes, social housing and businesses. Worryingly, however, the Climate Council’s report indicates that two-thirds of new houses are being built without a solar PV system, something that must change to provide cost-saving benefits and support the energy transition.

Monthly installation rates for solar PV continue to sit above the 250MW mark in Australia, with August seeing 277MW installed, according to solar consultancy SunWiz. This was a 7% month-on-month decrease on the figures witnessed in July, where 302MW was installed, achieving a record level for the mid-year interval.

The Climate Council’s report also adds that most businesses are missing out on solar PV opportunities. It reads that nine out of 10 small businesses currently do not have solar PV installed and that an office of 40 staff could halve its electricity bill should a 24kW solar PV system be installed on the premises.

Indeed, development and installations on public, commercial and industrial buildings could unlock Australia’s renewable energy superpower ambitions.

Australia has the potential to install around 103GW of rooftop solar PV, which is four times the current capacity. This is 1.5 times the capacity of the utility-scale electricity generators in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), which powers the entire east coast, South Australia, and Tasmania.

Image: Climate Council.

Energy storage and rooftop solar PV should be the ‘heart of Australia’s energy plans’

To maintain positive traction witnessed in the market, the Australian government must do more and put solar PV, alongside battery energy storage, at the “heart of Australia’s national energy plans”. This echoes the thoughts of national industry body Energy Networks Australia (ENA), which recently called on the Federal government to implement the appropriate incentives to unlock at least 5GW of additional rooftop solar PV generation capacity.

It should be noted that the Climate Council’s report highlights that government incentives have played a significant role in the substantial increase of rooftop solar PV systems over the last decade, with a six-fold rise. Since 2020, the installed rooftop solar PV capacity has more than doubled.

To complement the increasing amounts of rooftop solar PV that grow on the grid, battery energy storage must also be scaled to ensure that the grid can absorb excess clean energy generation. The Climate Council believes that the country will require around 25GW of energy storage to be installed to achieve this sufficiently.

The report has touted two particular approaches to battery energy storage: home and community-scale batteries.

Home batteries need to be installed in around two million more homes and businesses to help them optimise the benefits of a solar PV system. Alongside this, the roll-out of around 5,000 utility-scale community batteries that share cheap solar power generated by nearby homes and businesses within the neighbourhood could unlock more benefits.

Community batteries have become more popular in Australia, as reported on our sister site Energy-Storage.news over the years. Realising the potential benefits of these systems, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) recently approved AU$143 million in funding community battery energy storage installations under its Community Battery Funding Round 1 initiative. This would see 370 community batteries installed across all states.

Queensland and New South Wales will receive the most community batteries, with 69 and 95, respectively. This is followed by Victoria with 37 batteries, Western Australia with 28 and South Australia with 24. Tasmania will receive six batteries, and the Northern Territory will receive 16.

The report highlights that the initial expenses for solar panels and batteries are a major obstacle for numerous households. With half of Australians having savings of less than AU$1,000 and three-quarters struggling with the cost of living, it’s clear that households require assistance to manage the expenses of solar installations over time.

One way to address this is through zero or low-interest financing, which would enable households to install rooftop solar and batteries with minimal upfront costs and pay off the amount gradually using their savings on energy bills.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show India 2024

3 October 2024
India Expo Centre, Greater Noida
Welcome to the 2nd edition of The Battery Show India, where brilliance meets innovation! Join us as we unite engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and visionary thinkers from across the globe. Together, we'll unlock the door to ground-breaking products, explore the latest advancements, and forge powerful solutions that will shape the future. Prepare to be energized like never before! See you on 03-04-05 October 2024. at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. The Battery Show brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, battery, battery energy storage, climate council, coal, nem, pv modules, rooftop, rooftop pv, rooftop solar, solar pv

Read Next

The Rødkilde Solar Park in Denmark.

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames ‘lagging’ demand

September 19, 2024
One of the “market signals” the company cited is an increase in negative electricity prices across Europe, as supply exceeds demand.
Image: Acen Australia.

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

September 19, 2024
Modules will need to pass the 2021 version of the IEC 61215 testing series if they are to be approved by the CEC.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

Lodestone Energy pens ‘landmark’ solar agreement in New Zealand

September 19, 2024
New Zealand solar PV developer Lodestone Energy has signed a solar agreement with poultry provider Inghams to match its electricity consumption via solar PV power plants.
Image: Cambridge RE Partners.

300MW solar PV power plant in Queensland, Australia, given Federal government green tick

September 19, 2024
Yesterday (18 September), the government of Australia granted the environmental green tick for a 300MW solar PV power plant to be developed in north Queensland.
Sharp rooftop solar panels.

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

September 18, 2024
Sharp has launched four new PV modules for the rooftop solar sector, which include two bifacial modules with an output as high as 450W.
Intersolar-2024_Presse_002

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

September 18, 2024
The company announced a 'strategic realignment' of its operations to 'ensure [a] return to profitability'.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

News

IREC: US adds 15,564 solar jobs in 2023, up 5.9% YoY

News

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid ‘strategic realignment’

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

Increasing wafer import tariffs alone will not help bring more capacity to the US

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024