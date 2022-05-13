Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australian researchers bag funding to investigate reusing unwanted solar panels

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian researchers bag funding to investigate reusing unwanted solar panels

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

Editors' Blog, Features

Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

SMA Solar’s sales drop as limited chip supply dents Q1 performance

News

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Grant funding has been awarded to a project in Australia that will explore the potential revenue streams and consumer interest in used solar PV panels.

A team from the University of Queensland will look to identify market or policy barriers to reusing, repurposing and recycling panels after securing AU$42,869 (US$29,478) in funding from Energy Consumers Australia, which represents residential and small business energy consumers.

The project also aims to identify opportunities to use a circular economy for panels to better include consumers who can’t currently access solar because of financial constraints.   

There is “massive potential” if a circular economy for solar panels can be unlocked, said Energy Consumers Australia CEO Lynne Gallagher.

“This will not only reduce waste, but it is also potentially a way for those who cannot afford the cost of new solar PV equipment to generate their own energy at a more reasonable cost.”  

According to Energy Consumers Australia, recovering discarded solar panels to reuse, repurpose or recycle is a billion-dollar opportunity, but many panels are replaced well before their useful life as cheaper and more efficient models come onto the market. 

The organisation said that as well as the negative environmental consequences, this leads to a “significant missed opportunity” to provide access to PV to consumers not currently able to, as well as cost savings to existing PV owners, through panel reclaiming and repurposing.   

To date, global solar panel recycling efforts have been sporadic, with some proactive manufacturers taking charge, according to Emilie Oxel O’Leary, CEO of Green Clean Solar, a US company focusing on the removal and disposal of waste materials and recyclable materials from PV plants.

Writing in a feature article, published in the latest edition of PV Tech Power, she said: “We are witnessing a transition toward a circular solar economy thanks to varying degrees of effort and action.”

The University of Queensland project was among the six recipients of more than AU$429,000 in grant funding from Energy Consumers Australia, with other beneficiaries focusing on areas including measures to promote energy-efficient housing, among others.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, end of life, Energy Consumers Australia, recycling, sustainability, university of queensland

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe’s residential solar, energy storage markets

May 10, 2022
Erik Martinson, CEO at residential solar challenger Svea Solar, speaks to PV Tech Premium about how Europe’s energy crises and sustainability trends are lifting the home solar and energy storage markets.
PV Tech Premium

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

May 9, 2022
The solar industry’s manufacturing footprint, and indeed the projects themselves, are becoming ever larger, with more panels and other associated equipment being packaged and shipped globally. Now, as Emilie Oxel O’Leary, CEO at Green Clean Solar explains, the industry is getting serious on its end of life obligations and establishing a true circular economy

Sungrow signs 2GW distribution deal with Australian distributor Solar Juice

May 9, 2022
Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed a 2GW distribution agreement with Australian distributor Solar Juice.

Australian virtual power plant aggregates first package of residentially generated energy

May 4, 2022
A virtual power plant (VPP) pilot programme in Western Australia that aims to adapt grid management to support greater uptake of rooftop solar has aggregated its first package of residentially generated energy.

Neoen revenues jump on strong solar, energy storage performance

May 4, 2022
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen recorded a 36% leap in revenue in Q1 2022, solar revenue rising 31% year-on-year.

Australia’s Origin Energy buys 900MW solar farm development in NSW

May 2, 2022
Australian utility Origin Energy has acquired a large-scale solar farm development project co-developed by Reach Solar Energy and PwC Australia in New South Wales, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021