Australia’s Queensland publishes roadmap for 12 REZ, puts communities at the core

Local communities – including landholders, local stakeholders, farmers and councils – will be put at the core of how renewables across the 12 zones are rolled out in the years to come. REZ Local Reference Groups will be established later in the year, which will collect feedback from the community.

“Renewable Energy Zones will ensure communities and the environment benefit from the biggest economic transformation project that Queensland has ever embarked upon,” said Mick de Brenni MP, Queensland’s minister for energy and clean economy jobs.

Divided into three sub-regions – Southern Queensland, Central Queensland and North and Far North Queensland – these will see the REZ developed at different paces, as outlined in the picture above. The roadmap has identified three in-flight REZ locations – Southern Downs REZ, Western Downs REZ and Far North Queensland REZ, which are already progressing under existing National Electricity Rules but might be converted to a declared REZ at a later date.

The first official REZ location is expected to be in the Central Queensland location, due to its existing coal-fired power stations and large electricity loads. The Callide REZ will be the first zone, which will include between 2GW and 2.6GW of renewable capacity. Central Queensland already has nine solar PV plants and 48 renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

The northeastern Australian state unveiled its intention to build 12 renewable energy zones (REZ) in July 2023 as part of an effort from Queensland to deploy 22GW of new solar PV and wind capacity by 2035. Queensland also aims to add at least 6GW of long-duration energy storage – including pumped hydro – to store the energy generated and meet the REZs energy demand.

Moreover, Infrastructure Blueprints will be updated every two years to better identify the infrastructure needed to meet renewable energy targets.

The roadmap estimates that all REZs work will allow the creation of 4,000 direct jobs related to renewable energy construction.

Funding to support REZ roadmap

Starting this year the state government will invest AU$6 million (US$4 million) to kickstart the Central Queensland Strategic REZ Readiness Assessment in the first half of 2024, while the Strategic REZ Readiness Assessments for North, Far North and Southern Queensland are targeted for late 2024.

These REZ Readiness Assessments are aimed at identifying regional opportunities in REZ development, addressing local infrastructure needs and managing potential impacts of new renewable power commissioning.

With communities at the forefront of the REZs roadmap in Queensland, AU$20 million (US$13 million) in funding will go towards the Regional Economic Futures Fund to ensure “communities can engage in and share the benefits of the transformation”.

“Having a clear plan for the rollout of renewables means security for communities, a reduced impact on our natural environment and works towards establishing Queensland as the best practice benchmark for delivering the energy transition in partnership with community,” said de Brenni.

According to the minister, the region is on track to reach its renewable energy targets of 50% by 2030, before increasing to 80% by 2035. However, in order for the state to reach its target by 2035, it will require a sixfold increase in its solar and wind generation by 2035, in comparison with the current capacity it operates.

New South Wales REZ

Queensland’s REZs follows in the footsteps of neighbouring state of New South Wales. In October 2023, the Central-West Orana REZ submitted the first Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in the country.

Interest in Australia’s REZ is well above the government’s planned capacity, as was the case in 2020 with the first REZ in the country receiving over 27GW of expressions of interest for 3GW of capacity sought at the time.

Furthermore, the Australian government has already invested AU$7.8 billion (US$5.1 billion) in New South Wales’ REZs to connect the Snowy 2.0 hydropower project to the grid.