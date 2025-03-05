Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s utility-scale wind and solar PV assets see 14% increase in generation

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Grids, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

SolarPower Europe launches ISMI to support global demand for European solar products

News

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

News

Tandem PV raises US$50 million to commercialise US-made perovskite modules

News

On the road to commercialising kesterite PV

Features, Interviews

Australia’s utility-scale wind and solar PV assets see 14% increase in generation

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

News

Solx, Origami Solar sign steel frame agreement for 1GW module plant in Puerto Rico

News

Array on course to deliver 100% domestic content PV trackers in H1 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 40MW Greenough River solar PV plant, pictured, is located 50km south-east of Geraldton in Western Australia. Image: Bright Energy Investments.

The 40MW Greenough River solar PV plant in Western Australia has been deemed the best-performing utility-scale solar asset in the country, in terms of AC capacity factor, in February 2025, according to Rystad Energy.

This project has helped drive a positive month for renewable energy generation in general across Australia. According to Rystad Energy’s research, all Australian solar PV and wind assets generated just over 4.5GWh of energy, up 14% year-on-year when it reached 3.9GWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Owned by Bright Energy Investments – a joint venture between DIF Capital Partners, superannuation fund Cbus and state-owned Synergy – the Greenough River plant has been operational since April 2018. Its development comprised an initial 10MW stage with a further 30MW expansion.

The plant features 450,000 solar PV modules across these two phases. First Solar, a US thin-film module producer, provided the solar PV modules.

Australia’s top performing wind and solar assets, in terms of AC capacity factor, in February 2025. Image: Rystad Energy, via LinkedIn.

According to Rystad Energy’s research, Sun Energy’s 100MW Merredin plant was the second top utility-scale solar PV asset in another win for Western Australia. It is worth noting that the Merredin PV plant ranked second in January 2025.

Rounding off the top five was Victoria’s 130MW Glenrowan plant, owned by CIMIC Group, alongside New South Wales’ 36MW Griffith and 300MW Wellington North solar PV plants, owned by French renewable power producer Neoen and Beijing Energy International (BJEI) Australia, respectively.

The Griffith plant was also the top-performing asset in December and January, while Wellington North, which BJEI acquired from Lightsource bp in 2023, came in second in January 2025.

David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, noted in January that the Wellington North project, alongside Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia’s 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant, had been a key driver of a New South Wales state record for solar generation that was achieved on 21 January.

Solar PV and wind generate over 4.5GWh in February 2025

Rystad Energy’s figures are encouraging for the Australian renewable energy sector as a whole, with a number of states performing particularly well. At the state level, New South Wales topped the list, generating 1,324GWh split between 813GWh from utility-scale solar PV and 511GWh coming from wind.

In the National Electricity Market (NEM), renewable energy generation, including hydro and biomass, reached 44% of the electricity mix in February—the highest recorded figure for the month. Meanwhile, in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM), covering Western Australia, renewable power accounted for 42% of the energy mix, up from the 37% figure recorded last year.

Dixon previously said that renewable energy generation across the NEM and WEM reached 92TWh, or 39% of total generation annually. This is expected to increase to around 43-45% in 2025, with the rise of renewable energy generation projects expected to come online. This will also be aided by a double in battery energy storage capacity to over 6GW by year-end.

Australia’s NEM sees connections pipeline grow 36%

The NEM is anticipated to grow significantly as the country transitions away from coal-fired power and focuses on clean energy generation. As such, at the end of 2024, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said that the NEM connection pipeline grew 36% year-on-year to 49.6GW.

Interestingly, battery energy storage systems (BESS) accounted for 18.1GW of this figure, showcasing the need to increase storage capabilities to complement the surge in variable energy generation projects being explored in the country.

Around 36% of this capacity was in New South Wales, 32% in Queensland, 21% in Victoria and 10% in South Australia.

Considering the NEM’s current total generation and energy storage capacity stands at 66GW, adding nearly 50GW of new capacity is a significant pipeline for the future energy supply.

Despite this rise, question marks are being raised around the suitability of the NEM’s design and how this could stifle investment in large-scale renewable energy projects.

Advocacy and engagement platform Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) said that the NEM’s outdated design, built around an era of coal and gas power, jeopardises prospective investment in solar PV, wind and BESS. With the ongoing retraction of US policy away from renewable power, the CEIG’s CEO, Richie Merzian, said this now represents an opportunity for the country to attract investment in the energy transition.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, nem, pv power plants, rystad energy, utility-scale solar, WEM, western australia

Read Next

UNSW's Professor Xiaojing Hao (middle right) holding the record-breaking kesterite solar cell. Image: UNSW.
Premium

On the road to commercialising kesterite PV

March 5, 2025
PV Talk: University of New South Wales professor Xiaojing Hao discusses her hopes for the potential of kesterite, an emerging alternative PV technology.
Image: European Energy.

European Energy commissions first Australian solar PV plant

March 4, 2025
Danish developer European Energy has commissioned its first solar PV power plant in Australia, a 58MW site situated in Victoria.
Solar PV plant in the Argentinian province of Mendoza from Genneia

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

March 3, 2025
Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has launched its first solar PV plant in the Argentinian region of Mendoza.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Australian government seeks feedback on CIS WEM design in Western Australia

February 28, 2025
The Australian government has opened a consultation into the upcoming Western Australia Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender design.
A ReNew project in India.

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

February 25, 2025
India has added a record 25.2GW of solar PV capacity in 2024, according to a report from research firm Mercom India Research.
Image: Brighte.

Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

February 25, 2025
The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has today (25 February) launched the Consumer Energy Tech Alliance (CETA), aiming to support the uptake of solar PV, battery storage, and smart technologies with its integration into the energy grid.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.