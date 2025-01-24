Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s New South Wales achieves new state record for solar PV generation

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s New South Wales achieves new state record for solar PV generation

News

70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

News

Ensuring Europe’s solar workforce is fit for purpose

Features, Interviews

European PPA deals surge at end of 2024

News

Solar PV overtakes coal in EU power sector

News

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

News

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

News

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

News

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Walla Walla solar PV plant (above) was one project referenced as providing a significant amount of energy on the record-breaking day. Image: FRV Australia.

New South Wales, Australia, set a new solar generation state record on Tuesday (21 January), with a maximum output of 3,525MW at 11:30am.

According to a LinkedIn post by Geoff Eldridge, National Electricity Market (NEM) and energy transition observer at consultancy Global Power Energy, this solar output surpassed the previous record set on 20 December by 76.43MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This also represents a remarkable increase in 2023, with Eldridge noting that New South Wales achieved an output of 2,986MW on 18 November. This is an increase of 18.1% year-on-year.

Several key drivers have resulted in the new record being set. Perhaps the most prominent is the growing number of utility-scale solar PV power plants that have gone into service since 2024.

David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, noted this last week (13 January), stating that New South Wales was the best-performing state in Australia for utility-scale solar PV generation in December 2024.

Two solar PV power plants have been recognised as key drivers of January’s record-setting day. These are the 330MW Wellington North solar PV power plant in the Orana region and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia’s 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant.

According to Dixon’s analysis, the Wellington North solar PV power plant was the seventh top-performing solar asset in December 2024, yet the Walla Walla project did not make the top 20. This could be due to the plant being divided into two 134MW power plants each.

The importance of solar PV in New South Wales’ energy transition

Utility-scale solar PV will play a big part in reducing the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal-fired power stations, with Australia’s largest, the Eraring Power Station, housed in New South Wales.

It is worth noting that the Eraring Power Station is currently the location of Australia’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) development and will help reduce the strain on the grid following its scheduled commissioning in August 2027.

The state’s solar sector was aided by the first tender round of the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), which saw New South Wales and Victoria awarded the majority of the support for its projects.

In total, 19 projects have successfully completed the tender process, with the majority located in New South Wales and Victoria, with seven projects each. Queensland saw three successful projects, whilst South Australia secured two projects.

In New South Wales, developers Elgin Energy and Lightsource bp succeeded with their respective solar PV projects. Elgin Energy saw a bid for its 60MW Glanmire solar-plus-storage project, featuring a 104MWh BESS accepted.

Lightsource bp, on the other hand, saw two projects, its 700MW Sandy Creek and 450MW Goulburn River solar PV power plants, successful in tender one. The Goulburn River project recently received development consent from the Australian government.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, electricity mix, generation, new south wales, pv power plants, renewable energy, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Western Green Energy Hub.

70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

January 24, 2025
Western Australia’s Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), a 70GW solar PV and wind project, has been submitted to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
A Vena Energy project.

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

January 23, 2025
Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.
Pexapark-PPA-tracker-December-2024-1

European PPA deals surge at end of 2024

January 23, 2025
December 2024 saw 2GW of power purchase agreements contracted in Europe, making it the second strongest month of the year for off-take deals.
Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

Solar PV overtakes coal in EU power sector

January 23, 2025
The report from clean energy think tank Ember showed solar PV accounting for 11% of EU electricity while coal fell to historic lows of 10%.
Image: Solar Proponent.

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

January 23, 2025
Utility-scale solar and storage developer Solar Proponent has inked 1.6GWac of power purchase agreements (PPAs) across four solar PV power plants in Texas, US.
Image: CEFC

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

January 23, 2025
The Australian government has allocated an additional AU$2 billion (US$1.25 billion) to its green bank, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), to support renewable energy generation and energy storage.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

European PPA deals surge at end of 2024

News

70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.