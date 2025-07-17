Subscribe To Premium
Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

OX2 submits ‘Sunshine State’ solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

LONGi and JA Solar reduce Q2 losses, Aiko achieves quarterly profit

UL Solutions grants ABB industry’s first certification for 2,000V switch-disconnector

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

Cero Generation secures US$268 million funding to build 360MW UK solar-plus-storage portfolio

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

Australia: 5B and printed solar tech used by Coldplay among winners of New South Wales funding

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

Early-stage construction on the site started in March 2025. Image: Pilecom (via LinkedIn).

Pilecom, a mechanical installer of utility-scale solar projects, has officially started work on European Energy’s 106MW Lancaster solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia.

Pilecom’s work includes installing 23,274 piles, 1,683 single-axis Horizon trackers, and 170,000 solar PV modules.

Official construction on the Lancaster solar PV power plant started in March 2025, and it was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony around the same time Danish developer European Energy inaugurated its 58MW Mokoan Solar Park in the Hume region of Victoria.

The Lancaster solar PV power plant, located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria, was initially pursued by Swedish developer OX2 before it sold the site in September 2024.

Once operational, the solar PV plant is expected to generate around 223GWh of energy annually. It is located in Yorta Yorta Country and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

“This project is not just about infrastructure. It represents real progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future – and we’re proud to help bring it to life,” Pilecom said on LinkedIn.

The Lancaster solar PV power plant was one of the projects that benefited from an AU$130 million (US$84 million) financial package secured for 137MW of solar in Australia in June. The other project to be supported from this is the 31MW Mulawala project in New South Wales.

Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main (Singapore Branch), provided the financing secured on 6 June.

Earlier this year, Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam secured a contract from European Energy to supply its technology to the Lancaster and Mulawala solar PV plants.

Under the terms of the deal, Ingeteam will supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated within 22 medium voltage power transformer stations. Ingeteam will provide the plants with its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.

