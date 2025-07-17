Pilecom begins work on 106MW solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia

Official construction on the Lancaster solar PV power plant started in March 2025, and it was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony around the same time Danish developer European Energy inaugurated its 58MW Mokoan Solar Park in the Hume region of Victoria.

The Lancaster solar PV power plant, located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria, was initially pursued by Swedish developer OX2 before it sold the site in September 2024.

Once operational, the solar PV plant is expected to generate around 223GWh of energy annually. It is located in Yorta Yorta Country and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

“This project is not just about infrastructure. It represents real progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future – and we’re proud to help bring it to life,” Pilecom said on LinkedIn.

The Lancaster solar PV power plant was one of the projects that benefited from an AU$130 million (US$84 million) financial package secured for 137MW of solar in Australia in June. The other project to be supported from this is the 31MW Mulawala project in New South Wales.

Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main (Singapore Branch), provided the financing secured on 6 June.

Earlier this year, Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam secured a contract from European Energy to supply its technology to the Lancaster and Mulawala solar PV plants.

Under the terms of the deal, Ingeteam will supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated within 22 medium voltage power transformer stations. Ingeteam will provide the plants with its INGECON SUN Power B Series inverters and commission the equipment and control electronics.