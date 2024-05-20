Avintia Energía and Plenitude to build 850MW solar portfolio in Spain

Subscribe To Premium
avintia energia
The Avintia Energía and Plenitude portfolio could be expanded to reach a total capacity of 1GW. Image: Avintia Energía

Avintia Energía, the renewables development arm of Spanish construction group Avintia, plans to build an 850MW portfolio of greenfield solar projects with Italian oil giant Eni’s subsidiary Plenitude in central and southern Spain.

The portfolio will consist of seven projects, and Avintia Energía noted that they could be expanded, to increase the total capacity of the portfolio to as much as 1GW. While the companies did not specify what technologies would be used at the projects, or announce a timeline for the construction, Avintia Energía noted that the projects could be co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS), “depending on the location”.

“The collaboration with Plenitude is absolutely enriching and being able to count on their trust motivates us to continue offering the most to our clients and partners in a business that also allows us to generate a positive impact,” said Jose Castelo Curras, general director of Avintia Energía.

Plenitude has made a number of investments into the renewables space in recent years, with around 3GW of capacity currently in operation, and the company aims to commission a further 5GW by 2027. Last month, Plenitude began construction on a 330MW portfolio in the south-western Spanish province of Badajoz, as it looks to realise a renewables pipeline with a total capacity of 13GW.

The news is the latest positive development for the Spanish solar sector, which installed 5.6GW of new capacity in 2023, a 28% increase over the previous year. Last summer, the Spanish government announced some of the most ambitious new solar targets in Europe, as part of a wave of updates made to many EU member states’ National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs); Spain nearly doubled its solar installation target from 39GW to 76GW by 2030, and projects such as Avintia Energía and Plenitude’s will only help meet this new target.

