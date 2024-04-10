Subscribe To Premium
Spanish project updates: Plenitude begins constructing 330MWp solar PV plant, X-Elio sells 147MW projects to DWS

By Simon Yuen
Australia could create 60,000 solar manufacturing jobs

Move On Energy powers 650MW German PV park, Europe’s ‘largest’

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

Renewable power generation beats coal for the first time in C&E Europe in 2023, Ember says

Solar modules in Australia reaching end-of-life early requires ‘immediate action’ to prevent landfilling

Maxeon 6 modules ramp-down results in higher restructuring costs in Q4 2023, says CEO

SEMA: US must ‘act aggressively’ to support upstream solar manufacturing following Yellen Beijing visit

X-Elio solar PV plant in Badajoz
X-Elio sells three projects to asset manager DWS. Image: X-Elio

Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has begun constructing a 330MWp solar PV plant in Spain.

Located near Solana de los Barros in the province of Badajoz, the Renopool solar park consists of seven solar PV plants and an electric substation. The PV plants will feature bifacial modules, trackers and central inverters. Construction of the plants will be completed by next year, and they will generate 660GWh of power per year.

Plenitude said the Renopool park is its largest solar project. It will connect to the national transmission grid through infrastructure consisting of three connection nodes and a high-voltage line built and shared with other developers.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said the company has about 400MW of wind and photovoltaic plants in operation, more than 1GW under construction and more than 2GW under development. Additionally, Plenitude has operations in over 15 countries and over 3GW of installed renewables capacity.

Looking ahead, the company intends to have more than 8GW of installed renewables capacity by 2027.

X-Elio sells 147MW solar projects

Meanwhile, Spanish PV developer X-Elio has sold three PV plants with a combined capacity of 147MW to asset manager DWS. The three projects, located in the municipality of Medina de las Torres, Badajoz, started operations in mid-2023.

The acquisition will mark additional investments for DWS’s European investment strategy, allowing German retail and institutional investors to invest directly in infrastructure projects.

After selling these projects, X-Elio said it still boasts a portfolio of 14GW projects in different stages of development. In March, X-Elio secured €89 million (US$96.8 million) to develop three PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 123MWp. The financing was closed in February 2024. French bank Société Générale is the sole bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and hedge provider of the funds.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
