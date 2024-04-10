Spanish project updates: Plenitude begins constructing 330MWp solar PV plant, X-Elio sells 147MW projects to DWS

Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has begun constructing a 330MWp solar PV plant in Spain.
Located near Solana de los Barros in the province of Badajoz, the Renopool solar park consists of seven solar PV plants and an electric substation. The PV plants will feature bifacial modules, trackers and central inverters. Construction of the plants will be completed by next year, and they will generate 660GWh of power per year.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Plenitude said the Renopool park is its largest solar project. It will connect to the national transmission grid through infrastructure consisting of three connection nodes and a high-voltage line built and shared with other developers.
Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said the company has about 400MW of wind and photovoltaic plants in operation, more than 1GW under construction and more than 2GW under development. Additionally, Plenitude has operations in over 15 countries and over 3GW of installed renewables capacity.
Looking ahead, the company intends to have more than 8GW of installed renewables capacity by 2027.
X-Elio sells 147MW solar projects
Meanwhile, Spanish PV developer X-Elio has sold three PV plants with a combined capacity of 147MW to asset manager DWS. The three projects, located in the municipality of Medina de las Torres, Badajoz, started operations in mid-2023.
The acquisition will mark additional investments for DWS’s European investment strategy, allowing German retail and institutional investors to invest directly in infrastructure projects.
After selling these projects, X-Elio said it still boasts a portfolio of 14GW projects in different stages of development. In March, X-Elio secured €89 million (US$96.8 million) to develop three PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 123MWp. The financing was closed in February 2024. French bank Société Générale is the sole bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and hedge provider of the funds.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.