Spanish project updates: Plenitude begins constructing 330MWp solar PV plant, X-Elio sells 147MW projects to DWS

Plenitude said the Renopool park is its largest solar project. It will connect to the national transmission grid through infrastructure consisting of three connection nodes and a high-voltage line built and shared with other developers.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said the company has about 400MW of wind and photovoltaic plants in operation, more than 1GW under construction and more than 2GW under development. Additionally, Plenitude has operations in over 15 countries and over 3GW of installed renewables capacity.

Looking ahead, the company intends to have more than 8GW of installed renewables capacity by 2027.

X-Elio sells 147MW solar projects

Meanwhile, Spanish PV developer X-Elio has sold three PV plants with a combined capacity of 147MW to asset manager DWS. The three projects, located in the municipality of Medina de las Torres, Badajoz, started operations in mid-2023.

The acquisition will mark additional investments for DWS’s European investment strategy, allowing German retail and institutional investors to invest directly in infrastructure projects.

After selling these projects, X-Elio said it still boasts a portfolio of 14GW projects in different stages of development. In March, X-Elio secured €89 million (US$96.8 million) to develop three PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 123MWp. The financing was closed in February 2024. French bank Société Générale is the sole bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and hedge provider of the funds.