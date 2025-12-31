Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bahrain has begun building 100MW Al Dur solar PV project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 31, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

Bahrain has begun building 100MW Al Dur solar PV project

News

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Green tech for a shared future’: LONGi launches global clean energy projects at COP30

Features, Editors' Blog

INDIA ROUND-UP: KP Group invests in Botswana, Premier and Waaree sign supply deals

News

T1 Energy completes first tax credit sale, valued at US$160 million

News

Potential for ‘mid-sized’ installers in 2026: Tigo Energy on the US distributed solar sector

Features, Interviews

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

News

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar facility will be developed across two adjacent sites covering approximately 830,000 square metres. Image: EWA.

The government of Bahrain has laid the foundation stone for a 100MW solar PV power plant in the Al Dur area of the Southern Governorate. 

The project is being developed by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) as part of Bahrain’s energy transition strategy and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of next year, with around 135,000 solar panels to be installed. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The solar facility will be developed across two adjacent sites covering approximately 830,000 square metres. Construction is expected to take around 18 months from contract award, with the plant to be connected to the national grid via the 66/11kV Al Dur BSP substation. 

Bahrain’s deputy prime minister, Shaikh Khalid, said the development of the Al Dur project as a large-scale, grid-connected solar plant underscores the Kingdom’s shift towards centralised renewable generation capable of delivering meaningful capacity to the power system in line with future energy demand. 

Furthermore, he added that integrating solar power into electricity generation would help diversify energy sources, strengthen grid resilience and deliver environmental and economic benefits, in line with the Government Programme 2023-2026, which supports the expansion of renewable energy. 

According to the government of Bahrain, the Al Dur solar project represents a key step in developing the country’s energy sector, adding new renewable generation capacity while supporting plans to raise the share of renewables in the power mix to 20% by 2035 under the National Renewable Energy Plan.

Bahrain is accelerating the expansion of its solar capacity through a pipeline of large-scale and distributed projects, reinforcing its long-term Net Zero 2060 ambitions. Recent developments include a 123MWp industrial solar programme announced in late 2025 – featuring the world’s largest single-site rooftop installation at 50MWp – as well as a 150MW utility-scale plant in Sakhir and a 46.2MW project at the University of Bahrain.

While installed capacity remained relatively modest at around 57MW in mid-2023, these projects mark a significant step change in the nation’s renewable energy deployment.

Al Dur Solar project, bahrain, Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), middle east, plant construction, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Solar panels in India.

INDIA ROUND-UP: KP Group invests in Botswana, Premier and Waaree sign supply deals

December 31, 2025
Premier Energies and Waaree have both won module supply orders, while KP Group has signed a MoU with the Government of Botswana. 
Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s installed and under-construction renewable energy capacity in India surpasses 7.6GW. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

December 30, 2025
Sembcorp has acquired a 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright for approximately US$191.6 million, through its subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.
The project comprises two photovoltaic solar plants totalling 52MW, alongside an 11km transmission line. Image: Greenwood Energy

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

December 30, 2025
Greenwood Energy has reached financial close for the first phase of its 52MWp Terra Site I solar project in Colombia.
Image: Pixabay
Premium

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

December 29, 2025
PV Tech spoke with accountancy firm Baker Tilly about the new safe harbour and 'start of construction' rules for US solar projects.
The facility is co-located within the company’s existing module manufacturing complex. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik commissions 2GW EPE film manufacturing line in India

December 29, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy has successfully commissioned and operationalised a 2GW EPE film manufacturing facility at its Ambala plant in Haryana.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

December 24, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: A look back over a turbulent year in US solar policy changes, from the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' to tariff challenges.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: KP Group invests in Botswana, Premier and Waaree sign supply deals

News

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

News

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

T1 Energy completes first tax credit sale, valued at US$160 million

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland