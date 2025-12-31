Bahrain has begun building 100MW Al Dur solar PV project

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The solar facility will be developed across two adjacent sites covering approximately 830,000 square metres. Construction is expected to take around 18 months from contract award, with the plant to be connected to the national grid via the 66/11kV Al Dur BSP substation.

Bahrain’s deputy prime minister, Shaikh Khalid, said the development of the Al Dur project as a large-scale, grid-connected solar plant underscores the Kingdom’s shift towards centralised renewable generation capable of delivering meaningful capacity to the power system in line with future energy demand.

Furthermore, he added that integrating solar power into electricity generation would help diversify energy sources, strengthen grid resilience and deliver environmental and economic benefits, in line with the Government Programme 2023-2026, which supports the expansion of renewable energy.

According to the government of Bahrain, the Al Dur solar project represents a key step in developing the country’s energy sector, adding new renewable generation capacity while supporting plans to raise the share of renewables in the power mix to 20% by 2035 under the National Renewable Energy Plan.

Bahrain is accelerating the expansion of its solar capacity through a pipeline of large-scale and distributed projects, reinforcing its long-term Net Zero 2060 ambitions. Recent developments include a 123MWp industrial solar programme announced in late 2025 – featuring the world’s largest single-site rooftop installation at 50MWp – as well as a 150MW utility-scale plant in Sakhir and a 46.2MW project at the University of Bahrain.

While installed capacity remained relatively modest at around 57MW in mid-2023, these projects mark a significant step change in the nation’s renewable energy deployment.