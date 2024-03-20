Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

Belectric said that the Borrentin project is being built on land with a low-grade agricultural rating which would otherwise have been of little use for farming. The land has an agricultural rating of 27.26, whilst the minimum grading for ‘good’ agricultural land is 40.

Mario Schirru, CIO/COO at Encavis, the owner of the site, said: “Together with Belectric, we are realising our largest solar farm in Germany to date in Borrentin. Following the expected completion in the near future, our connected generating capacity in Germany will increase to a total of 677MW (265MW wind and 412MW solar).”

Encavis has been active in the German market over the last six months. Earlier this month, Encavis announced the commencement of construction on a 260MW solar PV plant in Germany, north of Berlin, which is due to take place in two stages.

The company also signed a framework deal in September with PV developer Innovar Solar to build nine solar PV projects in Germany with a cumulative 160MW capacity.