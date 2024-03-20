Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

News

JinkoSolar ships 78.5GW of PV modules in 2023, up 76.4% YoY

News

Statkraft inks PPA with Vitesco, issues bonds to finance projects

News

Chinese companies supplied half of US PV modules in 2023

Editors' Blog, Features

Imperial Star Solar to build 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos

News

Nextracker appoints Charles Boynton as new CFO

News

CSIRO researchers develop printed perovskite solar cell with 15.5% conversion efficiency

News

Enfinity Global sells minority stake in 400MW US PV portfolio

News

Arizona utility SRP, NextEra Energy commission 260MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Located in the municipality of Borrentin, the site is owned by independent power producer (IPP) Encavis. Image: Belectric

German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric has begun construction on a 114MW solar project in Mecklenburg, in northeastern Germany.

Located in the municipality of Borrentin, the site is owned by independent power producer (IPP) Encavis and will see Belectric deploy around 200,000 solar PV modules. Belectric will also handle operations and maintenance (O&M) for the site.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Belectric said that the Borrentin project is being built on land with a low-grade agricultural rating which would otherwise have been of little use for farming. The land has an agricultural rating of 27.26, whilst the minimum grading for ‘good’ agricultural land is 40.

Mario Schirru, CIO/COO at Encavis, the owner of the site, said: “Together with Belectric, we are realising our largest solar farm in Germany to date in Borrentin. Following the expected completion in the near future, our connected generating capacity in Germany will increase to a total of 677MW (265MW wind and 412MW solar).”

Encavis has been active in the German market over the last six months. Earlier this month, Encavis announced the commencement of construction on a 260MW solar PV plant in Germany, north of Berlin, which is due to take place in two stages.

The company also signed a framework deal in September with PV developer Innovar Solar to build nine solar PV projects in Germany with a cumulative 160MW capacity.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
belectric, encavis, epc, epc contractor, germany, pv power plants

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

News

PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Michigan rejects proposal to replace biomass with solar, approves new solar and storage projects

News

Meyer Burger clarifies US$225 million share issue to support US expansion

News

United Solar Holding lays foundation stone for Middle East’s first polysilicon factory

News

EDP Renewables, Volt and Microsoft sign PPA for 100MWac Illinois solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2024