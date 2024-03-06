Encavis starts construction on 260MW solar PV plant in Germany

The project is part of the company’s Encavis Infrastructure Fund IV, which has seen nearly half of the fund’s target size allocated.

Acquisition of Spanish solar parks

In other news, the company acquired two solar projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 139MW last week. The first – the Lirios solar park with 103MW capacity – was acquired from German developer BayWa r.e. and is located in the southern region of Andalucia. The plant is already under construction and is planned to be commissioned in the second half of 2025.

The second project, developed by Hive Energy, is also located in the southern region of Andalucia and is expected to be connected to the grid in the second half of 2025. Once completed, the La Florida Hive solar park will have an installed capacity of 30MW.

In its fiscal year 2023, the German IPP acquired nearly 550MW of new generation capacity, both from solar and wind.

““With the additional 1 terawatt hour of electricity purchased in 2023, Encavis has not only far exceeded its expansion target for 2023 but has also specifically acquired projects in one of our focus markets that can be quickly connected to the grid,” said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG.