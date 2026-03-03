Subscribe To Premium
Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 3, 2026
Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. Image: AES Andes.
A consortium of companies led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a subsidiary of global asset owning giant BlackRock, is set to acquire US utility AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion deal. 

Other than GIP, the consortium includes EQT Infrastructure VI fund, California Public Employees’ Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority. The agreement was finalised with US$15.00 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. 

The acquisition news was reported in October 2025, with GIP reportedly close to acquiring AES for around US$38 billion. At the time, AES declined to comment on “rumours in the marketplace” when approached by PV Tech about the story.

According to AES, the acquisition will bolster its position across the Americas, backed by a development pipeline, with 11.8 GW of signed agreements to date. The company said the transaction is expected to provide financial flexibility to support AES’ growth strategy. 

“AES has a significant need for capital to support growth beyond 2027, particularly given the significant new investments in both US generation and utilities businesses. In the absence of a transaction with the Consortium, the Company would likely require a plan that includes reduction or elimination of the dividend and/or substantial new equity issuances,” Jay Morse, chairman of AES’ Board of Directors, said. 

As a private company, AES will continue to invest in utility assets. Additionally, AES Indiana and AES Ohio will remain locally operated and managed regulated utilities. 

The company said the consortium brings deep energy infrastructure investment experience and aligns with its focus on safety, affordability and customer service. With enhanced access to capital, AES expects to accelerate investment in critical infrastructure, deliver reliable energy solutions and create long-term value for stakeholders, including employees and local communities. 

The deal values AES at an enterprise level reflecting proportional net debt of US$22.7 billion and 712 million shares outstanding as of December 2025. Consolidated net debt stood at US$27.6 billion at year-end, including assumed existing obligations. The transaction implies a 40.3% premium over the 30-day volume-weighted average share price before July 2025. 

