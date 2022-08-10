Subscribe
Borrego signs first utility-scale PV O&M contracts

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Following its increased focus on O&M and EPC work, Borrego has increased its staff dedicated to utility-scale projects. Image: Borrego.

US operations and maintenance (O&M) provider Borrego has signed its first two utility-scale solar O&M contracts since finalising the sale of its development business unit at the start of the month.

The contract is for two 50MWac plants under construction in Ohio that are set to be operational in 2023, when the O&M company will provide prevention and correction maintenance to the two utility-scale projects.

The US O&M will also provide vegetation maintenance and aerial thermal inspection services in the plants with a 98% availability guarantee for fives years.

This first foray into utility-scale solar O&M comes days after Borrego finalised the sale of its solar-plus-storage development business to the investment firm ECP in order to focus more on its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and third-party O&M businesses.

Part of its growth plans for the O&M unit is the expansion to utility-scale projects for which the company upgraded its operations centre to be compliant with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and has increased its staff dedicated to utility-scale projects.

“Borrego’s selection by one of the largest renewable IPPs in the world is a testament to the investments we have made in our O&M utility scale team and systems,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego.

Borrego currently manages over 1.6GW of solar operating assets and had 450MW of solar and 200MW of energy projects in design or construction as of end of May 2022.

