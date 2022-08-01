Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

News

India to add 20GW of solar PV in FY2023

News

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

News

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

News

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off as top four silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

News

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Sunnova records best ever quarter in sales as revenue jumps, brands US climate bill ‘perfect’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 27MW solar project from Borrego in Maine. Image: Borrego.

US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has completed the previously announced spin off and sale of its development business to energy transition investor ECP for an undisclosed amount, with the new company being renamed as New Leaf Energy.

To be operated as an independent business by ECP, New Leaf Energy will continue to be led by the existing leadership team. Borrego recently said that the sale would result in the development arm being less capital constrained.

The company has a pipeline of 450 projects, comprising more than 8.5GW of solar PV as well as 7GW/28GWh of energy storage projects and will continue its focus on distributed generation (DG) and utility-scale solar and storage following the sale to ECP.

Borrego said New Leaf Energy will look to strengthen its presence in its core markets of New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Illinois as well as targeting new markets including California, Arizona and Colorado.

“We bring the expertise, experience, culture and development approach we honed at Borrego to New Leaf Energy and the ECP family of companies,” said Dan Berwick, CEO of New Leaf Energy, who added there would be no disruption to business operations as a result of the sale.

The purchase represents ECP’s 11th renewable platform and its fourth focused on the solar sector, according to ECP partner Andrew Gilbert.

“New Leaf Energy will be a key part of ECP’s strategic growth in sustainable infrastructure development and decarbonisation through electrification,” he added.

Borrego’s CEO Mark Hall said, following the transaction, the company would focus on taking its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and third-party operations and maintenance (O&M) businesses “to the next level”. 

“We have positive momentum, with several large-scale utility projects under construction, hundreds of megawatts of O&M contracts recently signed and the rollout of our Anza PV module and storage procurement marketplace underway,” he said.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, borrego, borrego solar, ecp, pv power plants, storage, us

Read Next

India to add 20GW of solar PV in FY2023

August 1, 2022
India installed more than 12GW of solar PV in the financial year 2022 (FY2022) but this is expected to soar to more than 20GW in FY2023 as the country looks to accelerate its solar deployment, according to JMK Research.

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

August 1, 2022
US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

August 1, 2022
US thin film manufacturer First Solar has landed an agreement to supply 2.4GW of its thin film PV modules to US renewables developer Intersect Power, making the company become one of the largest users of First Solar products.

Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

July 29, 2022
Supply traceability firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has been acquired by British testing, quality assurance and certification company Intertek as it looks to provide Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions for solar PV and energy storage products.

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

July 25, 2022
Renewables developer Ørsted has entered into an agreement with German developer Ostwind to acquire 100% of its equity interest.

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

July 25, 2022
Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Hanwha Qcells has landed an agreement with Canadian Premium Sand (CPS) for the commercial offtake of patterned solar glass to support its US PV module production.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Australian power export project ‘will unlock solar’s potential’, developer Sun Cable says

Featured Articles, Features

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

Solar wafer, cell prices rise as reports suggest state intervention could be near

News

Solar manufacturing support included in Manchin-backed climate bill

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022