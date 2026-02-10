Subscribe To Premium
Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

By Will Norman
February 10, 2026
Americas

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.
Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co., a Chinese technology and manufacturing firm, has said it is ‘evaluating strategic alternatives’ to its ownership of Boviet Solar. Image: Boviet Solar.

Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has said it will continue its commitment to US solar PV manufacturing despite plans by its parent company to divest its ownership.

Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co., a Chinese technology and manufacturing firm, has said it is “evaluating strategic alternatives” to its ownership of Boviet Solar, having bought the company in 2016.

Despite this uncertainty, Boviet Solar has said it will continue plans for US solar manufacturing. The company issued the following statement: “Our US manufacturing activities reflect a deliberate, long-term commitment to the American solar market. We are investing in real capacity, real jobs and real infrastructure because we believe in the future of US solar manufacturing and in supporting our customers with dependable, domestic supply.”

The company said that the shareholder situation does not change its day-to-day operations and that it remains “fully operational”. It did not mention any potential new buyers.

FEOC restrictions start to bite

The divestment is related to “ongoing trade and policy challenges” for US solar products and the “changes to US subsidy eligibility, which have influenced parent-level capital allocation considerations,” Boviet Solar said in a statement.

The US introduced new “Foreign Entity of Concern” (FEOC) restrictions in last summer’s “Big, Beautiful” budget reconciliation bill. While the industry is still waiting for guidance on these, the bill already limits the ownership of US solar and energy storage companies by Chinese companies.

Companies that infringe on FEOC restrictions are not eligible for tax credits for manufacturing or deployment that were introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Modules produced at Boviet Solar’s 3GW module assembly factory in North Carolina would not be eligible for 45X advanced manufacturing tax credits while the company is owned by Ningbo Boway Alloy.

As well as FEOC, US companies are faced with challenges over supply and procurement, with specific tariffs on solar cell and module imports from Southeast Asian countries and looming restrictions on imports of polysilicon products under the ongoing Section 232 investigation.

Ownership models in the US solar manufacturing industry have shifted as a result of these trade and policy changes. Back in 2024, ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, the first mover was Chinese sector giant Trina Solar, which sold its PV module production facility to T1 Energy (then Freyr Battery). More recently, fellow Chinese manufacturer JA Solar sold its US module facility to US chemical giant Corning.

In late 2025, Canadian Solar announced plans to restructure the ownership of its North American solar and storage manufacturing operations. The company is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange and headquartered in Ontario, Canada but has a large operational presence in China, with its manufacturing subsidiary CSI Solar listed on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The company established a new joint venture between CSI Solar and Canadian Solar to take ownership of its US manufacturing operations. The news followed the replacement of founder and long-time president Shawn Qu with Colin Parkin.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Read Next

The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

February 10, 2026
Energy platform Revera Energy has completed an expanded US$150 million credit facility for its UK and Australian portfolio.
The 1.4GW solar PV project, spanning around 3,000 hectares, with a flagship 600MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) component. Image: SECI.

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

February 10, 2026
Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) has extended a Letter of Award (LOA) to Ceigall India and ACME Solar to develop 220MW solar-plus-storage in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. 
Image: Western Green Energy Hub.

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

February 10, 2026
WGEH has signed a Feasibility Phase Agreement to advance Stage 1 development of its 70GW renewable energy project in Western Australia.
With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
The European Investment Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. Credit: European Investment Bank

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

February 9, 2026
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.
Once fully ramped up, it is expected to support the production of up to 40GW of solar modules annually. Image: Shuangliang via LinkedIn.

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

February 9, 2026
Solar manufacturer United Solar has launched a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Oman, adding 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity.
