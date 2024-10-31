Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BRUC invests €2.3 billion in Spanish PV portfolio

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solarcycle to build 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Georgia

News

BRUC invests €2.3 billion in Spanish PV portfolio

News

Tongwei’s latest HJT module reaches power output of 776.2W, power conversion efficiency of 24.9%

News

Huasun secures 1GW HJT floating solar PV supply deal in China

News

IEA: Renewable power trade value will ‘triple’ in next decade, supply must be ‘resilient’

News

Nextracker grows quarterly backlog order to US$4.5 billion

News

Leeward commissions 179MW White Wing Ranch solar project in Arizona

News

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

CSIRO opens AU$6.8 million printed flexible solar cell facility in Victoria, Australia

News

Australia’s NEM to add 150GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage by 2043

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The portfolio is expected to be complete in 2028. Credit: Iberdrola.

Spanish private equity firm BRUC has invested €2.26 billion (US$1.34 billion) to build solar PV projects in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia.

The Seville-based firm said €1.23 billion has already been invested into solar PV projects in Andalusia. A further €1.03 billion will be allocated in the next three years, bringing the company’s portfolio to 3.112GW nameplate capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The portfolio comprises 13 projects in operation, producing 795MW annually; 17 projects under construction, with a combined 850MW generation capacity; and 33 projects in development, set to produce 1,476MW. This latter group includes projects hybridised with energy storage, BRUC said. The portfolio is expected to be complete in 2028.

An investment of this magnitude is a significant development for the Spanish PV market, which is already one of the largest in Europe.

Spain’s national transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica, said that the country added 5.6GW of ground-mounted solar PV capacity in 2023. Andalusia was the autonomous community with the second-most installations, after Castilla La Mancha in the centre of the country.

Last month, renewable energy developer Alquila Capital was granted permits for a 700MW solar portfolio comprising five projects across three autonomous communities in Spain.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bruc, europe, finance, pv power plants, spain

Read Next

Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

IEA: Renewable power trade value will ‘triple’ in next decade, supply must be ‘resilient’

October 31, 2024
Figures in the Energy Technology Perspectives 2024 (ETP-24) report show the global market for renewables will triple over the next ten years.
Finlay Colville speaking at a PV CellTech event.

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

October 31, 2024
The latest ‘PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings Quarterly’ report reveals a Chinese sector on the verge of widespread company insolvencies.
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.

Australia’s NEM to add 150GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage by 2043

October 31, 2024
UK-based research group Cornwall Insight has projected that Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) will add 150GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage capacity by 2043.
JinkoSolar machinery.

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

October 30, 2024
JinkoSolar has published its financial results for the third quarter of the year, which include the shipments of over 23.8GW of modules.
Image: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

October 30, 2024
Yesterday, the bank launched a new tax equity investment “product” through its Energy Finance business aimed at renewable energy projects.
Iraq is aiming to reach 10GW of installed solar by 2030. Image: IRENA.

QatarEnergy buys into 1.25GW Iraq PV project with TotalEnergies

October 29, 2024
Global petroleum giants QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies will build a 1.25GW solar PV project in Iraq as part of a wider energy scheme.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

CSIRO opens AU$6.8 million printed flexible solar cell facility in Victoria, Australia

News

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres’ needs, says Sunrun

News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.