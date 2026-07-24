Canadian Solar begins US HJT solar cell production at 6GW facility

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The company did not specify the operational capacity brought online in the first phase, though has previously said it would be 2.1GW. It would begin work on phase two “before the end of the year”.

“This facility will produce next-generation HJT solar cells, support domestic manufacturing, and ultimately strengthen grid reliability as our customers deploy the products,” said Rusty Schmit, president of CS PowerTech.

“HJT technology is critical for the next generation of high-efficiency, high-performance solar modules, and this plant gives CS PowerTech the ability to deliver leading technology, improved energy yield, and long-term value for customers while strengthening domestic advanced manufacturing,” added Colin Parkin, CEO of Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar originally said it expected to produce its first cells in Jeffersonville by the end of March, with a full ramp up expected by the end of June.

The choice to produce HJT in the US is notable, after various lawsuits and a recent wide-ranging patent case brought by cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module producer First Solar have created legal hurdles to using TOPCon technology in the US.

Canadian Solar had originally set up the Mesquite, Texas facility to produce TOPCon modules—it is unclear whether the company will continue with TOPCon or pivot to HJT modules following this cell facility announcement.

Other US manufacturers have opted for HJT, too. Last week, PV Tech Premium spoke with the CEO of SEG Solar, Jim Wood, about his company’s plans to produce HJT products in the US.