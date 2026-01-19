China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

Pursuant to Article 50 of China’s anti-dumping regulations, the MoC recommended to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council (CTC) that the measures be extended in accordance with the findings of the investigation. Subsequently, the CTC approved the MoC’s recommendation and decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties for an additional five years, effective January 14, 2026.

The solar-grade polysilicon product – used in the manufacturing of crystalline-silicon PV cells – falls under HS Code 28046190 of China’s Import and Export Tariff Schedule. However, electronic-grade polysilicon covered by this code that is used in the production of integrated circuits, discrete devices, and other semiconductor products is excluded from the scope of this investigation.

In accordance with the provisions set forth in the MoC announcements Nos. 5 (2014), 78 (2017), 1 (2020), and 21 (2020), the anti-dumping duty rates applicable to US and South Korean companies are as follows:

American companies:

REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC 57%

REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC 57%

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation 53.3%

MEMC Pasadena, Inc. 53.6%

AE Polysilicon Corporation 57%

Other American companies 57%

South Korean companies：

OCI Company Ltd. 4.4%

Hankook Silicon Co., Ltd. 9.5%

HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 8.9%

SMP Ltd. 88.7%

Woongjin Polysilicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%

KCC Corp. and Korean Advanced Materials (KAM Corp.) 113.8%

Innovation Silicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%

Other South Korean companies 88.7%

Pursuant to the announcement, effective January 14, 2026, importers must pay the applicable anti-dumping duties to China Customs when importing solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea. Anti-dumping duties are levied on an ad valorem basis based on the dutiable value of the goods as determined by the customs authorities. The calculation formula is: Anti-dumping Duty = Dutiable Value (as determined by customs) × Anti-dumping Duty Rate. Import VAT is levied on an ad valorem basis on the sum of the dutiable value, customs duties, and anti-dumping duties.