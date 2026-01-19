Subscribe To Premium
China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

By Carrie Xiao
January 19, 2026
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania

China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

Lava Blue, HaloCell partner to develop Australian perovskite solar supply chain

I Squared launches ANZA Power with US$300 million backing for Australia-New Zealand clean energy

Vikram Solar to transition all module production to G12R format

Amazon buys 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project from bankrupt Pine Gate

Altus Power acquires 105MW New York solar portfolio from Cordelio

USPB dismisses two Maxeon patent claims against Canadian Solar, upholds a third

Meta, Origis Energy ink 303MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Front view of China's Ministry of Commerce building
The anti-dumping rates range from 4.4% to 113.8% for South Korean companies. Image: N509FZ via Wikimedia Commons.

On the evening of January 13, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued its final review ruling regarding anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in the US and South Korea.

The MoC argued that terminating the anti-dumping measures would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumped imports of solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea, which would in turn cause ongoing or renewed injury to China’s domestic industry. Notably missing from this anti-dumping measure is solar-grade polysilicon manufactured in Germany.

Pursuant to Article 50 of China’s anti-dumping regulations, the MoC recommended to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council (CTC) that the measures be extended in accordance with the findings of the investigation. Subsequently, the CTC approved the MoC’s recommendation and decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties for an additional five years, effective January 14, 2026.

The solar-grade polysilicon product – used in the manufacturing of crystalline-silicon PV cells – falls under HS Code 28046190 of China’s Import and Export Tariff Schedule. However, electronic-grade polysilicon covered by this code that is used in the production of integrated circuits, discrete devices, and other semiconductor products is excluded from the scope of this investigation.

In accordance with the provisions set forth in the MoC announcements Nos. 5 (2014), 78 (2017), 1 (2020), and 21 (2020), the anti-dumping duty rates applicable to US and South Korean companies are as follows:

American companies:

  • REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC 57%
  • REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC 57%
  • Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation 53.3%
  • MEMC Pasadena, Inc. 53.6%
  • AE Polysilicon Corporation 57%
  • Other American companies 57%

South Korean companies：

  • OCI Company Ltd. 4.4%
  • Hankook Silicon Co., Ltd. 9.5%
  • HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 8.9%
  • SMP Ltd. 88.7%
  • Woongjin Polysilicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%
  • KCC Corp. and Korean Advanced Materials (KAM Corp.) 113.8%
  • Innovation Silicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%
  • Other South Korean companies 88.7%

Pursuant to the announcement, effective January 14, 2026, importers must pay the applicable anti-dumping duties to China Customs when importing solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea. Anti-dumping duties are levied on an ad valorem basis based on the dutiable value of the goods as determined by the customs authorities. The calculation formula is: Anti-dumping Duty = Dutiable Value (as determined by customs) × Anti-dumping Duty Rate. Import VAT is levied on an ad valorem basis on the sum of the dutiable value, customs duties, and anti-dumping duties.

