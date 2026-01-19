China implements anti-dumping duties on US and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon

On the evening of January 13, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) issued its final review ruling regarding anti-dumping measures on solar-grade polysilicon originating in the US and South Korea.
The MoC argued that terminating the anti-dumping measures would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumped imports of solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea, which would in turn cause ongoing or renewed injury to China’s domestic industry. Notably missing from this anti-dumping measure is solar-grade polysilicon manufactured in Germany.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Pursuant to Article 50 of China’s anti-dumping regulations, the MoC recommended to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council (CTC) that the measures be extended in accordance with the findings of the investigation. Subsequently, the CTC approved the MoC’s recommendation and decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties for an additional five years, effective January 14, 2026.
The solar-grade polysilicon product – used in the manufacturing of crystalline-silicon PV cells – falls under HS Code 28046190 of China’s Import and Export Tariff Schedule. However, electronic-grade polysilicon covered by this code that is used in the production of integrated circuits, discrete devices, and other semiconductor products is excluded from the scope of this investigation.
In accordance with the provisions set forth in the MoC announcements Nos. 5 (2014), 78 (2017), 1 (2020), and 21 (2020), the anti-dumping duty rates applicable to US and South Korean companies are as follows:
American companies:
- REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC 57%
- REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC 57%
- Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation 53.3%
- MEMC Pasadena, Inc. 53.6%
- AE Polysilicon Corporation 57%
- Other American companies 57%
South Korean companies：
- OCI Company Ltd. 4.4%
- Hankook Silicon Co., Ltd. 9.5%
- HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 8.9%
- SMP Ltd. 88.7%
- Woongjin Polysilicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%
- KCC Corp. and Korean Advanced Materials (KAM Corp.) 113.8%
- Innovation Silicon Co., Ltd. 113.8%
- Other South Korean companies 88.7%
Pursuant to the announcement, effective January 14, 2026, importers must pay the applicable anti-dumping duties to China Customs when importing solar-grade polysilicon from the US and South Korea. Anti-dumping duties are levied on an ad valorem basis based on the dutiable value of the goods as determined by the customs authorities. The calculation formula is: Anti-dumping Duty = Dutiable Value (as determined by customs) × Anti-dumping Duty Rate. Import VAT is levied on an ad valorem basis on the sum of the dutiable value, customs duties, and anti-dumping duties.