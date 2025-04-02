Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: wafer prices go up, TCL Zhonghuan wafer shipments milestone, Complant secures EPC contract

By Carrie Xiao
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

Italy launches second agriPV tender to allocate €320 million

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: wafer prices go up, TCL Zhonghuan wafer shipments milestone, Complant secures EPC contract

News

Vale sells stake in Brazilian renewable power portfolio for US$1 billion

News

Australia’s solar PV industry hinges on China’s influence

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

News

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

News

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The price of G12R and G10L wafers has seen a price increase from the previous week. Source: Silicon Industry Branch.

A round-up of news from China with the price of solar wafers going up, TCL Zhonghuan shipping over 200GW of 210mm wafers and Complant securing an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a PV project in Congo.

Wafer prices in China on the rise, G12R average transaction price reaches RMB1.45/piece

According to the Silicon Industry Branch, wafer prices maintained an upward trend in the last week of March. The average transaction price for N-type G10L mono wafers (182*183.75mm/130μm/256mm) stood at RMB1.20/piece, representing a 0.84% week-on-week increase. N-type G12R mono wafers (182*210mm/130μm) recorded an average transaction price of RMB1.45/piece, marking a 3.57% increase from the previous week, whereas N-type G12 mono wafers (210*210mm/150μm) remained stable at RMB1.55/piece.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Robust downstream cell demand and active market transactions drove the price increase, which prompted manufacturers to implement staggered price increases across all product models.

The Silicon Industry Branch stated that this week’s price hike is primarily due to an installation rush for grid-connected projects ahead of policy deadlines (April 30/May 31) to secure subsidies.

Market research reveals that robust demand from cell manufacturers has led to wafer inventory depletion, resulting in a short-term supply shortage. Meanwhile, production enthusiasm remains high among manufacturers.

Customs data shows that China exported 3.52GW wafers in February 2025, registering a 1.15% month-on-month increase. Among these, mono wafer exports totalled 3.27GW (down 0.01GW from the previous month), while polycrystalline wafer exports reached 0.25GW (up 0.05GW from January 2025).

TCL Zhonghuan ships more than 200GW of its 210mm wafers

On April 1, TCL Zhonghuan announced that as of March 2025, the cumulative shipments of its 210mm wafers had exceeded 200GW.

The company highlighted that its 210mm wafers have improved photoelectric conversion efficiency by 1.08%, boosted production efficiency by 80.5%, and cut the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by 6.8%. Since its launch in 2019, the module power has jumped from 400W to 700W within five years, accelerating the industry’s shift to 6.0, 7.0, and N-type high-efficiency era.

According to CPIA data, in 2024, 166mm and smaller wafers, 182mm square wafers, and micro-rectangular wafers held market shares of 1.3%, 23%, and 30%, respectively. However, their market shares are expected to gradually decrease, potentially being phased out between 2026 and 2028. Meanwhile, the 210mm wafers already account for 45.7% of the market.

Complant signs EPC contract for PV project in Congo

Engineering company China National Complete Plant Import & Export Corporation (Complant) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 56MW PV project in the Republic of Congo’s Special Economic Zone, with Congolese energy producer Tinda Energy.

The contract is valued at US$76 million and covers the construction of a PV power plant, two 10km 33kV transmission lines, a 22.5MWh storage system and supporting facilities. The construction of the project is expected to last 18 months. However, a beginning date for the construction of the project has not been disclosed yet.

Earlier this year, Complant, in a consortium with Turkey’s Intec Energy Solutions PTY LTD, signed a $119 million EPC contract with Shafag (Jabrayil) Solar Limited for the 240MW “Azerbaijan Sunrise PV Project”. The project is expected to be built in 24 months.

Complant mainly specialises in the import/export of complete equipment and technology packages, environmental technology solutions and composite material production.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, china round-up, complant, congo, epc contractor, shipments, TCL Zhonghuan, wafer prices

Read Next

Image-by-GCL-Tech
Premium

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

April 2, 2025
GCL Technology has removed itself from the Xinjiang region and abandoned the Siemens method of polysilicon production.
Brett Hallam of the University of New South Wales.
Premium

Australia’s solar PV industry hinges on China’s influence

April 2, 2025
PV Talk: “Our best chance of establishing a viable solar industry is in partnership with China,” Brett Hallam tells PV Tech Premium.
Trina Solar TOPCon products.

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

April 1, 2025
PERC solar PV technology is “all but obsolete” in Europe, as the flow of cheap N-type products coming from China is unlikely to abate.
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.

Trinasolar develops 808W solar module using perovskite/silicon tandem cells

March 31, 2025
Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has developed an 808W solar module that uses perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells.
JinkoSolar module assembly.

JinkoSolar ships 99.6GW of modules in 2024, endures operational losses

March 27, 2025
JinkoSolar shipped a record 99.6GW of products in 2024, but its operations delivered losses for the first time in the last five years.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

March 26, 2025
The world added 451.9GW of new solar capacity in 2024, accounting for three-quarters of all new renewable power capacity commissioned last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

Spain allocates more than €210 million to solar PV manufacturing

News

US: Heterojunction module prices go down, TOPCon stays steady at US$0.26/W

News

PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.