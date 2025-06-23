Subscribe To Premium
China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

By Carrie Xiao
Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

Understanding and mitigating voltage collapse in solar power systems

Cero Generation starts operations at 48MW Italian agriPV project

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

Eni’s Plenitude sells 20% stake to Ares Management Corporation

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

Finding creative solutions to Europe’s solar PV financing challenges

Solar panels above a fishery site in China
China’s installed PV capacity has passed the 1TW mark. Image: Astronergy

China notched up close to 100GW of new PV in May, in the processes surpassing a terawatt of cumulative installed capacity, figures show.

On 23 June, China’s National Energy Administration released the latest statistics on the national power industry from January to May.

The data shows that by the end of May, China’s accumulated installed capacity reached 3.61 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 18.8%. Among these, installed solar power capacity stood at 1.08 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 56.9%; installed wind power capacity reached 570 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%.

Source: China National Energy Administration

Driven by a rush to connect projects by the end of May when new energy market rules came into effect, China’s newly added PV capacity has set another record. From January to May 2025, newly installed PV capacity reached 197.85 million kilowatts (197.85GW), up 150% year-on-year. China’s cumulative PV capacity officially surpassed 1TW (108,445 million kilowatts).

Based on data calculations, in May alone, China’s newly added PV capacity hit 92.92 million kilowatts (92.92GW), surging 388.02% year-on-year (from 19.04GW in May 2024) and rising 105.48% month-on-month from April.

The data also shows that from January to May, the national average cumulative utilisation hours of power generation equipment were 1,249 hours, 132 hours fewer than in the same period last year. Nationwide, major power generation enterprises completed power source engineering investment of RMB257.8 billion, up 0.4% year-on-year. Power grid engineering investment amounted to RMB 204 billion, up 19.8% year-on-year .

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
