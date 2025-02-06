Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China’s PV module shipments reach new high, surpassing 235GW

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

News

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

Features, Editors' Blog

China’s PV module shipments reach new high, surpassing 235GW

News

Samsung C&T seeks approval for 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

News

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

News

CIGS-perovskite tandem cell hits record 24.6% efficiency

News

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

Features, Interviews

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.
Chinese cell and module exports grew in 2024, according to customs data. Image: Trina Solar.

China exported 7.79 billion solar cells in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 38.2%, according to the latest date from Chinese customs.

“The export value of PV products has exceeded RMB200 billion for four consecutive years, setting a new record high,” said Daliang Lv, spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs and director of the Department of Statistics and Analysis.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Separately, market research firm InfoLink has also released an analysis report based on customs data, which pointed out that from January to December 2024, China exported a total of 235.93GW of PV modules, an increase of 13% compared to 207.99GW in the same period in 2023.

Comparison of Chinese PV module exports in 2023 and 2024. Source InfoLink

In December, China exported approximately 16.63GW of PV modules, a 9% increase compared with the 15.2GW in November. The ranking of countries importing PV modules from China was Brazil, the Netherlands, India, Saudi Arabia and Spain. The total monthly imports of these major countries accounted for about 42% of the global market.

Looking at the global module market in 2024, InfoLink indicated that compared with 2023, the only region experiencing a decrease in 2024 was the European market, which saw a 7% year-on-year decline in imports. In contrast, other regions all experienced increases, with the Middle East market growing by 99%, the African market by 43%, the Asia-Pacific market by 26% and the Americas by 10%.

Specifically, from January to December 2024, the cumulative shipment to the European market was about 94.4GW, a 7% decrease from the 101.48GW in the same period in 2023.

The cumulative shipment to the Middle East market was about 28.79GW, a 99% increase from the 14.46GW in the same period in 2023. The cumulative shipment to the African market was about 11.36GW, a 43% increase from the 7.94GW in the same period in 2023.

The cumulative shipment to the Asia-Pacific market was about 68.11GW, an increase of 26% compared to 53.93 GW in the same period of 2023. Among the countries in this region, Pakistan had the highest share of module shipments, importing around 16.91GW of PV modules, up 127% from 7.47GW in the same period in 2023.

The cumulative shipment to the Americas was about 33.28GW, an increase of 10% compared to 30.18 GW in the same period in 2023. Brazil accounted for 68% of the region’s total imports, followed by Chile at 7%, with imports totalling 2.48 GW of modules.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, exports, pv cells, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

pv index graph jan

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

February 6, 2025
Solar module prices in Europe have risen after months of decline, driven by price increases from Chinese manufacturers and a tight supply of popular modules in the European market.
Shipping containers on a boat.
Premium

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

February 6, 2025
Donald Trump's latest tariff threats will have only a minimal impact on PV manufacturing but could create future procurement headaches, write Jonathan Touriño Jacobo and Will Norman.
Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

February 6, 2025
Potentia Energy is set to acquire controlling stakes in a 1.2GW renewable energy generation and energy storage portfolio in Australia.
Donald_Trump_credit-gage-skidmore-wikimedia-commons-768x512

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

February 5, 2025
Though Donald Trump's executive orders have created uncertainty for US solar, growth will continue, write Bob Moczulewski and Joel Laubenstein.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

February 5, 2025
Enphase Energy's financial results follow a wider trend in the inverter market, which has seen major players struggle to adapt.
Image: Canopy Power Australia.

Ocean Sun to bring floating solar PV to Australia via new partnership

February 5, 2025
Floating solar PV in Australia has received a boost, as Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company specialising in floating solar technology, revealed a strategic partnership yesterday (4 February).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

News

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

News

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

News

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.