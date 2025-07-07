Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sinopec powers 7.5MW floating offshore solar PV plant in China

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
New Technology, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

News

Sinopec powers 7.5MW floating offshore solar PV plant in China

News

GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

News

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The FPV project is located in the eastern province of Shandong and covers nearly 60,000 square meters. Image: Sinopec.

Chinese energy giant China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, has commenced operations at a 7.5MW offshore floating PV (FPV) plant in China.

According to the company, this marks the first commercial offshore FPV project in a full-seawater environment. The plant is integrated with a nearby pile-based FPV plant already operational.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sinopec added that the project will serve as a “pioneering initiative” aimed at promoting FPV projects in coastal and shallow sea areas within full-seawater environments.

Located in the eastern province of Shandong, south of Beijing, the project covers nearly 60,000 square meters, while the design optimises seawater cooling and enhances power generation efficiency by 5-8% through the cooling effect.

The project also overcame three challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments with specially engineered floats and supports resistant to salt mist corrosion and barnacle growth. The use of an anchoring system designed to withstand wind speeds of up to level 13 and accommodate tidal variations of 3.5 meters helped reduce the investment costs by nearly 10% compared to traditional pile-based PV systems.

Finally, the FPV project reduced operation and maintenance costs – compared to conventional systems – by building a streamlined inspection pathway for solar panels and with cables positioned close to the water’s surface.

The Chinese energy giant aims to further expand its portfolio of FPV projects and will build a 23MW FPV plant which will supply electricity to one of its green hydrogen plants.

Outside of China, offshore FPV has recently marked a milestone with the world’s first floating offshore solar-wind project finishing construction of the anchoring system by offshore PV specialist Oceans of Energy.

Located in the North Sea, off the Dutch coast, the FPV project has a 0.5MW capacity and is expected to be commissioned in Q3 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, floating pv, fpv, offshore PV, operational launch, seawater, sinopec

Read Next

The company plans to carry out thorough due diligence on prospective power plant targets. Image: Skycorp Solar Group via NASDAQ

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

July 4, 2025
Chinese PV provider Skycorp Solar Group has announced a solar plant acquisition and development strategy following unanimous board approval.
Risen-Energy-Intersolar-Europe-2024-booth

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

July 4, 2025
Risen Energy’s mass-produced heterojunction (HJT) modules have reached a cell conversion efficiency of 26.61%, a record figure for the company.
Trina Solar 2025 SNEC booth 2
Premium

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

July 2, 2025
ANALYSIS: China's leading PV manufacturers are locked in a new round of competition, aiming to outpace each other through record-breaking feats.
Quinbrook powers Cleve Hill, UK's largest operational solar PV plant

Quinbrook powers 373MW UK solar PV plant, country’s ‘largest’

July 2, 2025
Investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has begun commercial operations at a 373MW solar PV plant in the UK.
The Rutki Solar farm in Poland is OX2's first operational project as an IPP.

OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

July 1, 2025
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has begun operations at a 100MW solar PV plant in Poland, its first project as an IPP.
Image: Melanie Jenson (CRDC).

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

July 1, 2025
A five-year research initiative is underway in Australia to test the viability of floating solar systems on irrigation dams.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

News

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

News

Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

News

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.