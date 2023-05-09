CIP launches new German renewables platform, Baldur Power

A 28MW solar PV plant from Enerparc in Germany. Image: Enerparc.

Danish renewable energy investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has launched a new renewables development platform in Germany.

Baldur Power GmbH is registered in Hamburg and will focus on the origination, development and implementation of solar, storage and wind projects.

CIP has provided initial capital backing for establishing and growing the company, and has said that it intends to invest in supporting the construction of Baldur’s renewables projects in the future, with a view to establishing it as an independent power producer (IPP) owning both operational and developing projects.

Radu Gruescu, oartner at CIP said: “As part of CIP’s dedicated strategy of investing in growth platforms, we are excited about the prospects of Baldur Power and the opportunity to create, over time, an established developer and owner of renewable energy projects in Germany.

“Baldur is well positioned to become an independent power producer with an attractive portfolio of renewable energy projects, and we look forward to supporting this growth trajectory.”

In March CIP bought South African IPP Mulilo, along with its 25GW project pipeline. The company also recently reached financial close on a large green hydrogen investment portfolio worth US$3 billion.