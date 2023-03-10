Subscribe
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners buys South African IPP Mulilo and its 25GW pipeline

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Africa & Middle East, Africa

The Droogfontein solar PV plant in South Africa. Image: Globeleq.

Renewable energy investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired the majority share in Mulilo Energy Holdings, a South African independent power producer (IPP),

The acquisition took place through CIP’s New Markets Fund I (CIP NMF I). CIP will assume control of Mulilo and its assets, which constitutes a 25GW pipeline of onshore wind, solar PV and storage as well as 440MW of operational PV and wind projects. The company said that Mulilo currently holds an 8% market share in the South African renewables sector.

“Mulilo represents an attractive opportunity for CI NMF I to invest in a growing developer and we are certain that we can accelerate the positive trajectory of the company,” said Niels Holst, partner at CIP.

Robert Helms, another partner at CIP, said: “We believe the combination of Mulilo and CIP will make a meaningful positive contribution to resolve the energy crisis in South Africa with cost-effective renewable energy.”

PV Tech Premium published a story this week covering the rise of private investment in solar PV projects in South Africa, which is now eclipsing government-tendered programmes. An increasing amount of the country’s limited grid capacity is being taken up by private renewables projects from IPPs like Mulilo.

Last month Mulilo was involved in a PPA deal between TotalEnergies and Air Liquide to supply 260MW of solar power to an oxygen production site in South Africa.

acquisition, copenhagen infrastructure partners, finance, pv power plants, solar pv, south africa

