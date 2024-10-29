Subscribe To Premium
CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

South Korea launches tender for 2.8GW of renewable capacity, including 1GW of solar

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

QatarEnergy buys into 1.25GW Iraq PV project with TotalEnergies

Verano Energy starts construction on 200MW solar project in Argentina

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

Aerial view of a solar PV project from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
The green ammonia project in Morocco will be powered with 1GW of solar PV and wind capacity. Image: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

A consortium consisting of two Danish companies, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and AP Møller Capital, as well as TE H2 has partnered to build 1GW of renewables to produce green ammonia in Morocco.

The consortium of companies has signed a preliminary contract for land reservation for the Chbika project with the Moroccan government. The partnership between the companies will allow for the start of the pre-FEED (Front End Engineering Design) studies.

The project will be located near the Atlantic coast in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and consist of 1GW of solar PV and wind capacity to power the production of green hydrogen and its transformation into 200,000 tons of green ammonia aimed for the European market. According to the companies, this project constitutes the first phase of a development programme aimed to build a ‘world-scale’ green hydrogen production hub.

Morocco is among several countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that are positioning themselves as major green hydrogen hubs in the region. Its proximity to Europe would also allow the country to export its production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to the continent, such is the case with the Chbika project between TE H2 and the two Danish companies.

TE H2, which is a joint venture between French energy giant TotalEnergies and energy company the EREN Group, along with CIP will be responsible for the development of the renewable energy production, while A.P. Møller Capital will develop the port and associated infrastructure.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: “This agreement is part of our strategy to develop production in countries with the most competitive renewable resources, such as Morocco. Thanks to its geographical proximity and the quality of its wind and solar resources, Morocco indeed has the best assets to become a major partner for Europe in achieving the goals of the Green Deal, and TotalEnergies aims to contribute to this ambition.”

cip, copenhagen infrastructure partners, green ammonia, green hydrogen, mena, morocco, TotalEnergies

