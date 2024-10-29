CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

The project will be located near the Atlantic coast in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and consist of 1GW of solar PV and wind capacity to power the production of green hydrogen and its transformation into 200,000 tons of green ammonia aimed for the European market. According to the companies, this project constitutes the first phase of a development programme aimed to build a ‘world-scale’ green hydrogen production hub.

Morocco is among several countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that are positioning themselves as major green hydrogen hubs in the region. Its proximity to Europe would also allow the country to export its production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to the continent, such is the case with the Chbika project between TE H2 and the two Danish companies.

TE H2, which is a joint venture between French energy giant TotalEnergies and energy company the EREN Group, along with CIP will be responsible for the development of the renewable energy production, while A.P. Møller Capital will develop the port and associated infrastructure.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said: “This agreement is part of our strategy to develop production in countries with the most competitive renewable resources, such as Morocco. Thanks to its geographical proximity and the quality of its wind and solar resources, Morocco indeed has the best assets to become a major partner for Europe in achieving the goals of the Green Deal, and TotalEnergies aims to contribute to this ambition.”