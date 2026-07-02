Coal India wins 600MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

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The solar plant will be developed in two phases of 300MW each. Once operational, electricity generated from the project will be supplied at a fixed tariff of INR2.73 (US$0.02)/kWh.

Before beginning construction, CIL must meet the conditions of the Letter of Award (LoA) and execute the power purchase agreement (PPA). Following the execution of the PPA, CIL will have 18 months to complete the project.

The project forms part of the larger Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Orai, Uttar Pradesh, with a planned solar capacity of 1200MW. The solar park is being developed by BSUL, a joint venture subsidiary of state-owned hydropower company NHPC the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

According to project details, the wider solar park is expected to generate around 2,400GWh of electricity annually once fully commissioned.

The award further advances CIL’s diversification into renewable energy alongside its core coal mining operations.

In April 2026, CIL also awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) for an 875MW solar project at the 2GW Pugal solar park in Rajasthan. The contract was valued at approximately INR34.9 billion (US$376.8 million).

Moreover, in March, the company approved a corporate guarantee of INR13.6 billion (US$144 million) for its subsidiary, CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja Limited (CRAUL), to support debt financing for the development of an 875MW solar PV project in Rajasthan.