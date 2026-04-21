Sterling and Wilson to build 875MW solar project in Rajasthan

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As part of the agreement, SWREL will design, engineer, procure, erect, test and commission the solar project. It will also provide two years of operations and maintenance (O&M), alongside multi-level inspections, onsite equipment storage, civil works execution, and pre-commissioning module performance monitoring.

SWREL is also required to ensure a minimum capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25% and deploy modules and cells listed under India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months of commencement of work.

In other news, the company secured a 50MWac EPC order in Maharashtra from an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP). With these additions, the company’s EPC order inflow for FY2026 has surpassed INR100.62 billion (US$1.08 billion).

SWREL provides EPC services across utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid energy storage and wind projects, with a total renewable energy portfolio exceeding 26.1GW. The company also manages O&M operations across its portfolio.

Meanwhile, CIL has been expanding its renewable energy footprint, with an installed capacity of around 247MW as of December 2025. This is expected to rise to 675MW by the end of the current financial year, supported by upcoming projects including a 100MW plant in Patan and a 300MW project in Khavda, both in Gujarat.