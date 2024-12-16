Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

Volume 41 of our downstream journal, PV Tech Power, is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology attracting excitement and scorn in equal measure as it inches ever closer to commercialisation.
Our cover report looks at some of the milestones the technology has achieved, including its first reported commercial deployment earlier this year. We assess whether it has the potential to dethrone crystalline silicon as the PV industry’s go-to technology or whether it will be one technology among many in a more diversified portfolio of solar generation technologies. We also feature a report from VDE Americas exploring the extensive bankability challenges the technology must overcome if it is to achieve widespread adoption.
Other highlights in this edition include:
- Tackling uncertainty in energy yield forecasts
PV Lighthouse’s Keith McIntosh on why the PV forecasting industry needs to raise its game
- Towards a new desert testing standard for PV modules
DEWA R&D Center on ensuring module durability in desert environments
- How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains
Anza’s Mike Hall on the challenges of a second Donald Trump presidency for the US PV supply chain
- Fresh thinking needed to close off-grid solar’s funding gap
New business models to fund off-grid PV
- Cutthroat competition: the race to the top of the BESS supply chain
Rho Motion on strategies for market dominance in a fiercely competitive industry
