Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

Volume 41 of our downstream journal, PV Tech Power, is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology attracting excitement and scorn in equal measure as it inches ever closer to commercialisation.

Our cover report looks at some of the milestones the technology has achieved, including its first reported commercial deployment earlier this year. We assess whether it has the potential to dethrone crystalline silicon as the PV industry’s go-to technology or whether it will be one technology among many in a more diversified portfolio of solar generation technologies. We also feature a report from VDE Americas exploring the extensive bankability challenges the technology must overcome if it is to achieve widespread adoption.