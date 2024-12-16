Subscribe To Premium
Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

By PV Tech
Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

AMEA Power commissions 500MW solar PV plant in Egypt

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

Transatlantic interconnection could stabilise electricity prices and reduce curtailments – Ember

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

European solar boasts low carbon footprint and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe

Volume 41 of our downstream journal, PV Tech Power, is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology attracting excitement and scorn in equal measure as it inches ever closer to commercialisation.

Our cover report looks at some of the milestones the technology has achieved, including its first reported commercial deployment earlier this year. We assess whether it has the potential to dethrone crystalline silicon as the PV industry’s go-to technology or whether it will be one technology among many in a more diversified portfolio of solar generation technologies. We also feature a report from VDE Americas exploring the extensive bankability challenges the technology must overcome if it is to achieve widespread adoption.

Other highlights in this edition include:

  • Tackling uncertainty in energy yield forecasts

PV Lighthouse’s Keith McIntosh on why the PV forecasting industry needs to raise its game

  • Towards a new desert testing standard for PV modules

DEWA R&D Center on ensuring module durability in desert environments

  • How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

Anza’s Mike Hall on the challenges of a second Donald Trump presidency for the US PV supply chain

  • Fresh thinking needed to close off-grid solar’s funding gap

New business models to fund off-grid PV

  • Cutthroat competition: the race to the top of the BESS supply chain

Rho Motion on strategies for market dominance in a fiercely competitive industry

