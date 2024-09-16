Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

PV modules are getting weaker—how should the industry respond?

Features, Guest Blog

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

News

US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

News

EIB, FirstRand Bank invest €400 million in South African solar PV and wind

News

New South Wales sets Australia’s first distributed solar and storage uptake target

News

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

News

Swansea University develops tool to model solar materials for agriPV projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The winning bid assets associated with SunPower are the Blue Raven Solar business, New Homes business and non-installing Dealer network. Credit: SunPower

Residential solar company Complete Solar has been selected as the prevailing bidder for part of the assets of SunPower.

The assets in question from the residential solar provider are those associated with SunPower’s Blue Raven Solar business, New Homes business and non-installing Dealer network, to be sold for US$45 million.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

SunPower filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code last month and entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) with Complete Solar to serve as the stalking horse buyer for the aforementioned assets.

The sale is subject to the Bankruptcy Court’s final approval at the hearing on 23 September 2024. The remaining SunPower’s assets will continue through the bankruptcy process.

T.J. Rodgers, CEO of Complete Solar, until recently known as Complete Solaria, said Complete Solar would begin to manage three SunPower business units, leaving the rest of the company to complete its bankruptcy process. Around 1,000 former SunPower employees have been rehired to work for Complete Solar.

“With 1,000 hand-picked employee-shareholders, we’re going to turn the recent shareholder complaints into at least respect and hopefully praise over the next year,” Rogers said.

Earlier this month, the company raised US$40.5 million in funding through a convertible debenture with a 7% coupon and a 25% conversion premium, “bringing the ‘strike price’ of the underlying shares to US$2.1375, based on the closing price of US$1.71”.

In the past few months, several residential companies have either filed for Chapter 11 or ceased operations.

Prior to SunPower in August, US residential solar installer Titan Solar Power ceased its operations in June, while more recently fellow residential solar installer Lumio filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
apa, asset purchase agreement, asset sale, chapter 11, Complete Solaria, residential solar, sunpower, us

Read Next

Shipping containers on a boat.

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

September 16, 2024
Section 301 tariffs to be implemented in 2024 will take effect on 27 September, such is the case for solar cells.
image-13

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

September 16, 2024
Solarcycle will supply Heliene with 4GW of glass over the next five years, marking a significant partnership between to US manufacturers.
A solar project belonging to the Karuk Tribe in California.

US DOE provides US$72.8 million loan guarantee for Tribal solar-plus-storage project

September 16, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has closed loan financing for a 15MW solar-plus-storage project to be built on Tribal land in California.
An Infiniti Energy rooftop project.

Aggreko closes US$66 million in loan financing for distributed solar portfolio

September 12, 2024
Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions has closed US$66 million in loan financing to develop 88.5MW of distributed solar capacity in the US.
RE-plus-Anaheim
Premium

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

September 11, 2024
We heard a range of voices, with a range of opinions, talking about the Inflation Reduction Act on day 1 of RE+ in Anaheim, California.
Enlight's Atrisco solar project.

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

September 11, 2024
Enlight has commissioned its 364MW Atrisco solar project, which is co-located with a 1.2GWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Niam Infrastructure and Evecon to build 84MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Latvia

News

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

News

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

RE+: Adani Solar targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months, rethinks polysilicon plant timeline

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024