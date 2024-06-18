Subscribe To Premium
US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
US residential installer Titan Solar Power shuts down business

Vikram Solar signs 393MW TOPCon module deal for Khavda solar project

Fraunhofer ISE uses digital twin model and deep learning for optimised tracking

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

Titan Solar Power was founded in 2013 in the US state of Arizona and was present in 16 states. Image: Justin Lim via Unsplash.

US residential installer Titan Solar Power ceased operations late last week, with an alleged email to employees suggesting “negotiations fell through” with a would-be buyer of the company.

Founded in 2013 in Arizona, the company was present in 16 states and, for the past six months, was negotiating with a potential buyer to acquire the company. This new buyer was meant to bring “new sales channels to the company and take us in a new direction” according to an email shared on social platform Reddit that is alleged to have been sent to employees of Titan Solar Power (see below).

The internal email that was allegedly sent to the Titan Solar Power employees prior to its closure. Image: Reddit.

When that deal went down, the company spoke with other potential investors, although to no avail.

According to local TV outlet KTNV Las Vegas, the company was under scrutiny for several months from the Nevada State Contractors Board after receiving several complaints from customers in the US state of Nevada.

US residential solar’s downturn

Titan Solar Power abruptly shutting down its operations is the latest negative news for the residential solar market in the US. Last December, solar company SunPower announced it had breached a credit agreement, sparking concerns over its ability to stay in business. In its financial results for 2023, the company posted a significant net loss, while its customer growth kept shrinking.

Trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie predicted a downturn for the US residential market in 2024, which will be led by struggles in the California residential sector. This is due to the state’s change in the net energy metering policy (NEM3.0), which entered into effect in April 2023.

A report from the trade body the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) estimated in December 2023 that the solar industry in California could lose 17,000 jobs in 2023 due to the implementation of NEM3.0 in California.

Earlier this year, CALSSA spoke with PV Tech Premium about California’s residential market downturn in 2024. “Without government intervention, a downward trend will be the best description of the California market this year,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director at CALSSA.

