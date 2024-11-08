Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

News

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

Array Technologies sees ‘strong momentum’ with 45X and domestic content credits

News

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

New South Wales, Australia, secures highest generation allocation in CIS tender

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

News

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A GLP Europe rooftop solar installation.
The contribution of solar power to Poland’s energy mix has more than tripled in recent years. Image: GLP Europe.

The contribution of solar power to Poland’s energy mix has more than tripled in recent years, from 2.2% in 2021 to 7.3% in 2023, according to figures from Ember, a change that Roman Karbowy, chairman of the AgriPV Working Group within the Polish Photovoltaics Association, called nothing short of a “revolution”.

Karbowy spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium about this transition, and how, unlike in some other countries, this shift has been driven largely by small-scale solar installations, such as rooftop residential.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This revolution came not from the large-scale PV, but started from the really small scale, up to 1MW installations,” he says, referring to rooftop residential solar in particular as a cornerstone of this transition. “They were growing all over Poland, and right now, renewables can provide more than 30% of the Polish energy mix, which is a huge gain in a few years.”

Speaking in his position as head of the AgriPV Working Group, however, he notes that the picture for agrivoltaics (agriPV) is less encouraging, with concerns among farmers that the addition of agriPV could spoil prime agricultural land remaining an obstacle for the deployment of the technology. This is especially concerning considering the vast potential for agriPV in Europe, with figures from the European Commission suggesting that agriPV, if installed on just 1% of Europe’s farmland, could single-handedly meet Europe’s 2030 solar capacity installation goals.

Considering this vast potential, and the recent rapid changes in Poland’s energy mix, the future could be bright for agriPV in the country, provided there is support, both within the agricultural industry and the national government, for the practice.

Read the full interview with Karbowy here.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels from industry leaders, including Roman Kabowy, responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and the Baltics. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
agriPV, agrivoltaics, europe, interviews, lsscee, poland, Polish Photovoltaics Association, residential solar, small-scale solar

Read Next

An MLP Group residential solar installation in Poland.
Premium

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

November 8, 2024
'This revolution came not from the large-scale PV, but started from the really small scale, up to 1MW installations,' says Roman Karbowy.
The Turkish ministry of energy and natural resources holds an event.

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

November 7, 2024
Turkey has launched its latest solar tender, seeking 800MW of capacity to be split between six projects in six regions across the country.
ENGIE agriPV projects.

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

November 6, 2024
SolarPower Europe's 'Agrisolar Handbook’ provides policy recommendations for Europe's agriPV sector, including clarifications to the CAP.
R.Power's Dramino solar project.

R.Power issues €122 million in green bonds for solar and storage

November 6, 2024
R.Power has issued green bonds worth (€122 million (US$130.6 million) to support the development of new solar and storage projects in Poland.
A Westbridge solar project.

Westbridge sells stake in Sunnynook solar developer to METLEN subsidiary

November 6, 2024
Westbridge has agreed to divest from a 332MW solar project to a subsidiary of Greek firm METLEN Energy & Metals, for C$41.4 million.
Chart of price change for monofocial, bifacial and full black modules in Europe

pv.index: module price continues to decline in Europe

November 5, 2024
The price of solar panels in Europe has declined for a sixth month in a row, according to the latest pv.index report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Australian subsidiary eyeing 6GW of solar PV and wind

News

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.