Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

T1 Energy secures sale of entirety of 2025 module production with new 437MW deal

News

USDA bars agriPV projects from federal loan programmes

News

Consortium behind 2GW Saudi PV project reaches financial close 

News

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

News

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The consortium behind the 2GW Al Sadawi PV project in Saudi Arabi expect it to reach commercial operation in 2027. Image: Masdar

The consortium building the Al Sadawi PV power plant in Saudi Arabia has reached financial close on the 2GW project.

The consortium partners, Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, China’s GD Power, and Korea Electric Power Corporation, said project financing facilities had been secured with eight leading regional and international lenders.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

They said these would cover a “substantial part of the total project costs”, which are estimated at approximately US$1.1 billion.

The participating banks in the Al Sadawi financing are Standard Chartered Bank, KEXIM, ADCB, BNP Paribas, ADIB, Bank of China, HSBC and Société Générale.

Located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Al Sadawi project will be developed on a build, own and operate basis under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) late last year.

The plant is expected to begin generation at full capacity in early 2027, with commercial operation targeted for the same year.

Saudi Arabia has set a target of meeting 50% of its energy needs from renewables by the end of this decade.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
Al Sadawi, finance, masdar, mena, middle east, project finance, pv power plants, saudia arabia

Read Next

Both the data centre and solar facility are slated to come online in 2027. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

August 20, 2025
Silicon Ranch is building a 100MW solar plant in South Carolina that will supply power to Meta's first data centre in the state.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

August 19, 2025
Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries has signed two 880MW power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Indian states of Gujarat and Punjab.
BlueWave Solar announced a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre, a pioneer in floatovoltaics, for future projects in Massachusetts. Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land.

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

August 19, 2025
Specialist floating solar (FPV) developer Third Pillar Solar will examine the potential to develop 500MW of assets on Texas reservoirs.
A solar project in Germany.

SolAmerica secures US$100 million through revolving credit facility

August 19, 2025
Solar and energy storage developer SolAmerica Energy has raised US$100 million through a revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank. 
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

August 18, 2025
Investment fund Stonepeak has launched a new Middle Eastern renewables platform headed up by a former executive at Jinko Power.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.