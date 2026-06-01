EDF signs Utah solar PPA with LA Department of Water and Power

LADWP will the recipient of the project’s output. The utility provides power to 1.4 million people in Los Angeles, alongside water to a further 681,000 customers, and is part of the SCPPA, an amalgamation of 11 local utilities.

“As the nation’s largest municipal utility, LADWP is demonstrating that decarbonisation at scale is possible—and we are not wavering in our commitment to achieve our clean energy goals,” said LADWP interim general manager Dave Hanson. “Utah Solar 1 strengthens power reliability and affordability for our customers while unlocking our ability to bring more clean energy like green hydrogen from the Intermountain Power Project (IPP) in Utah, to L.A.”

The IPP was the last source of coal in LADWP’s energy supply, meeting 14% of its energy demand in 2024, but the project has now transitioned to using a combination of natural gas and green hydrogen, ahead of plans to run on 100% green hydrogen in the future. Developments like this, and the PPA signed with EDF, will be essential if the utility is to continue its clean energy transition; LADWP met more than 33% of its electricity demand with renewable power in 2020, and aims to source all of its power from renewable energy by 2035.

The news follows a number of project advancements from EDF, including the receipt of a development consent order for an 800MW solar PV project in England and the start of construction at a solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.