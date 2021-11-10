Solar Media
COP26: Draft climate text calls for accelerated climate finance, end to fossil fuel subsidies, greater emissions reductions

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Grid systems set to expand significantly in the next decade with international connections the norm

Featured Articles, Features, News

EEW reaches 290MW of projects at advanced development stage in Sweden

News

Security giant ADT enters US rooftop solar market with US$825m Sunpro Solar acquisition

News

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

Editors' Blog, Features

UK experiencing solar boom with raft of 100MW+ PV projects in planning phase

News

Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

News

Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

News

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews
Negotiations are set to continue into Friday (12 November). Image: PV Tech

The UN’s climate agency (CMA) has called for an acceleration of climate finance, an end to fossil fuel subsidies and for governments to commit to greater emissions reduction by next year in its first draft of an agreement for COP26.

The draft text, which can be read in full here, is published just two days before talks at the COP are scheduled to end and includes a preliminary draft of the cover decision to be reached by the participating countries as put forward by the COP26 president, the UK’s Alok Sharma.

The text includes a raft of carefully worded commitments ranging across areas such as science, adaptation, finance, mitigation and collaboration, which will now be the subject of two more days of negotiations.

It states that there is “alarm and concern” that warming of around 1.1 degrees Celsius has been caused to date and calls for renewed urgency and increased ambition across mitigation, adaption and finance this decade to “address the gaps in the implementation of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement”.

Central to this is a number of commitments included within the section of the agreement related to mitigation, notably a decision to establish a work programme to urgently scale-up measures during the 2020s alongside urging parties to “revisit and strengthen” 2030 targets included within national determined contributions (NDCs) by 2022.

It also calls upon parties to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.

The draft text goes on to emphasise the need to mobilise climate finance necessary to achieve goals established within the Paris Agreement – the noted US$100 billion figure – and to include “significantly enhanced support for developing countries”.

Support for developing countries and the need for the energy transition to be just and equitable have been a consistent theme throughout the COP26 summit.

ANALYSIS

Liam Stoker, editor in chief, PV Tech

As with any draft legal framework, the devil is in the detail here and with two days of complex and fraught negotiations remaining, it remains to be seen how much of this text stays in place or is made more concrete.

While some of the commitments – especially an end to coal and fossil fuel subsidies, the first time such a commitment has been discussed in such a text – is suitably ambitious and noteworthy, there is no firm commitment here. There are understandable reasons for this, as no two countries are alike and as was discussed during the summit’s ‘Energy Day’ last week, holding developing countries to the same level of account regarding wholesale changes to the energy mix is perhaps not the best course of action.

That said, yesterday’s update from the Climate Action Tracker that stressed the world is heading for 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming even despite pledges made at the COP so far, is beyond sobering.

It’s now time – or, rather, beyond time – for stiffer action.

The draft text is published just a day after a crucial update from the Climate Action Tracker, the foremost independent assessment of climate action produced by non-profits Climate Analytics and the NewClimate Institute, which found that the world is headed for 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming by 2050 despite measures announced at the COP to date.

That warning defies separate analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) published last week that said measures announced would limit warming to between 1.8 – 1.9 degrees Celsius.

cop26

PV Tech Premium

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

November 9, 2021
Liam Stoker reports from the halls of COP26, where the likes of US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and highlighted the need for an all-encompassing but just and equitable energy transition, and explores the role for solar PV.

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

November 8, 2021
Abu Dhabi has said it will bring its renewables capacity up to 8.8GW by 2025 as it seeks to reduce emissions associated with power generation by 50% over the next decade.

How ‘time-of-use’ strategies can drive higher-impact renewables sourcing by corporates

November 8, 2021
Andor Savelkouls and Jonathan Bell of Altenex Energy, a subsidiary of Edison Energy, assess the flaws in how corporates currently procure renewable electricity, and how slight tweaks to the system can make it more accurate and cleaner.

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

November 3, 2021
The Global Solar Council (GSC) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have teamed up to push governments to implement more ambitious energy transition action plans, concluding current policies to be insufficient meet 2030 and net zero targets.

COP26: India commits to 500GW of renewables by 2030, net zero by 2070

November 2, 2021
India has pledged to have 500GW of renewable capacity, accounting for 50% of its energy mix, by 2030.

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

November 1, 2021
Corporations in the US are being urged to increase their adoption of renewables after a survey of businesses found appetite to do so, but warned that several organisational barriers remain.

© Solar Media Limited 2021

