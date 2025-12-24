CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

“At CPV, we look for ways to invest in energy communities where our projects can have the greatest impact. Garrett County provided the necessary criteria for us to bring CPV Backbone Solar to Western Maryland,” said Mike Resca, executive vice president of CPV Renewable Power. “This project adds significant tax revenue to Garrett County, and we look forward to being partners for years to come.”

The project adds to CPV’s portfolio of four operating wind and solar projects, alongside a development pipeline of 4.8GW. Construction has also begun on a second phase, which is expected to increase the site’s total installed capacity to 175MW.

CPV Group, owned by OPC Energy, develops and operates power generation and renewable projects across the US. Since 2010, the company has brought 6.8GW of gas, wind and solar capacity online and is advancing a pipeline of more than 10GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects, including utility-scale carbon capture.