CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

CPV Renewable Power and Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM) have begun commercial operations at their 160MW solar project located in Garrett County, Maryland.
The CPV Backbone Solar project is located on a reclaimed, decommissioned coal mine site. The project was constructed by Vanguard Energy Partners and began construction in 2020. CPV stated it has worked closely with local stakeholders throughout development to deliver long-term benefits to Garrett County.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
“At CPV, we look for ways to invest in energy communities where our projects can have the greatest impact. Garrett County provided the necessary criteria for us to bring CPV Backbone Solar to Western Maryland,” said Mike Resca, executive vice president of CPV Renewable Power. “This project adds significant tax revenue to Garrett County, and we look forward to being partners for years to come.”
The project adds to CPV’s portfolio of four operating wind and solar projects, alongside a development pipeline of 4.8GW. Construction has also begun on a second phase, which is expected to increase the site’s total installed capacity to 175MW.
CPV Group, owned by OPC Energy, develops and operates power generation and renewable projects across the US. Since 2010, the company has brought 6.8GW of gas, wind and solar capacity online and is advancing a pipeline of more than 10GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects, including utility-scale carbon capture.