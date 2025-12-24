Subscribe To Premium
CPV Renewable commissions 160MW solar plant in Maryland

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 24, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: A year of turbulence in the US, from an ‘Energy Emergency’ to FEOC

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Alphabet to acquire Intersect for US$4.75 billion

News

‘Turbulence and legislative hurdles’ cloud the picture for US solar: SolarEdge on policy challenges in 2025

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

News

Solar cybersecurity goes ‘mainstream’: SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

Features, Interviews

ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

News

Saatvik Solar secures solar module order worth US$54.2 million

News

Researchers tackle TOPCon ‘efficiency-cost-bifaciliaty trilemma’

News
The CPV Backbone Solar project is located on a reclaimed, decommissioned coal mine site. Image: CPV Renewable Power.

CPV Renewable Power and Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM) have begun commercial operations at their 160MW solar project located in Garrett County, Maryland. 

The CPV Backbone Solar project is located on a reclaimed, decommissioned coal mine site. The project was constructed by Vanguard Energy Partners and began construction in 2020. CPV stated it has worked closely with local stakeholders throughout development to deliver long-term benefits to Garrett County. 

“At CPV, we look for ways to invest in energy communities where our projects can have the greatest impact. Garrett County provided the necessary criteria for us to bring CPV Backbone Solar to Western Maryland,” said Mike Resca, executive vice president of CPV Renewable Power. “This project adds significant tax revenue to Garrett County, and we look forward to being partners for years to come.” 

The project adds to CPV’s portfolio of four operating wind and solar projects, alongside a development pipeline of 4.8GW. Construction has also begun on a second phase, which is expected to increase the site’s total installed capacity to 175MW. 

CPV Group, owned by OPC Energy, develops and operates power generation and renewable projects across the US. Since 2010, the company has brought 6.8GW of gas, wind and solar capacity online and is advancing a pipeline of more than 10GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects, including utility-scale carbon capture. 

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
cpv, CPV Backbone Solar project, CPV Renewable Power, Harrison Street Asset Management (HSAM), maryland, pv power plants, solar pv, us

