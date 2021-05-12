Solar Media
News

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

News

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

News

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

News

Novel tech used by TSO to unlock 1.5GW of grid capacity for renewables

News

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

News

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

News
Daqo New Energy’s Phase 4B project is to come onstream in Q1 2022, adding 35,000MT of capacity. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar have signed a long-term supply deal for high-purity polysilicon, the latest in a growing line of deals as manufacturers look to lock in polysilicon supply.

Under the terms of the agreement, Daqo will supply JA Solar with around 78,200 MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon for three-and-a-half years between July 2021 and December 2025.

Actual volumes and prices are to be negotiated on a monthly basis according to market conditions, with JA making an advance payment to Daqo.

Polysilicon supply and pricing has proven particularly volatile in recent months as demand far outstrips supply of the material. Poly spot prices have escalated to in excess of RMB150/kg (US$23.28/kg) in some instances, leading module prices to creep up as a result.

In Q4 2020, Daqo reported polysilicon ASPs of US$10.79/kg, indicating the extent to which prices have risen in just a few months. Daqo is to report its Q1 2021 figures next week.

Volatility is now expected to continue into 2022, when new capacity is to come onstream. Daqo is one such polysilicon supplier bringing new capacity online next year with its Phase 4B project, which is to add 35,000 MT to the supplier’s total capacity, slated to come online in Q1 2022.

Longgen Zhang, chief executive at Daqo New Energy, added: “With our Phase 4B project expected to come online in Q1 2022, we will enter another growth phase and be able to provide more ultra-high purity polysilicon to the market. We look forward to continuing to work together with our customers to provide more first-class products and solutions to the fast-growing global solar PV market.”

daqo new energy, ja solar, materials, polysilicon, polysilicon pricing, polysilicon supply

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

May 11, 2021
European polysilicon provider REC Silicon has pinned hopes on plans to develop an ultra-low carbon solar PV value chain amidst a strengthening polysilicon market, stating it is confident that it will restart production at its Moses Lake facility.
As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

April 26, 2021
LONGi’s ascent to the top of the solar module shipments league table captured headlines last week, but it also cements the view that consolidation in the sector is inevitable, with an oligarchy of majors dominating market share. Carrie Xiao assesses the prospects of those top five companies as 2021 heats up.

April 24, 2021
As polysilicon pricing continues to be volatile, this week’s Premium Briefing explores just how high pricing could climb to, when it may normalise, and what the likely impacts are on the downstream solar sector.

April 19, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Xinte Energy is to expand polysilicon production by 20,000MT to meet ongoing demand from its plant in Xinjiang province, despite recently announcing plans to build a planned 200,000MT plant near the city of Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

April 19, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has confirmed its founder and chairman, Jin Baofang had returned to work at the company.

April 19, 2021
Solar manufacturing material shortages are nearing a crisis point with the price of polysilicon continuing to rise, JinkoSolar’s Dany Qian has said.

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

News

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

News

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

News

Up to €7 billion investment could be needed to reach 20GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in Europe

News

IEA upgrades renewables forecast as solar PV continues to break new records

News

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

News

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
