Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

News

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

Lumea to connect 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

News

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Deriva Energy solar project.
Deriva will sell power generated at the project to the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association through two PPAs. Image: Deriva Energy.

US renewable project developer and operator Deriva Energy has commissioned its 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in the US state of Colorado.

Deriva noted that the projects began commercial operation on 26 December, in line with its plans to commission the projects in the fourth quarter of 2024, and will supply power to local power supply cooperative the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association through two “long-term” power purchase agreements (PPAs).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company acquired the projects from German solar developer JUWI in January 2024, at which point Deriva said that the PPAs would last for 19 years. Tri-State manages the power supply for over a million customers across Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming, and the commissioning of the Spanish Peaks projects will help the utility meet its target of generating half of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of this year.

“Spanish Peaks Solar demonstrates the benefits that new generation projects offer to both Tri-State’s members, and to the rural communities where projects are located,” said Don Keairns, vice-chair of the Tri-State board and board member of the San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA).

“Spanish Peaks Solar is part of the reliable, affordable and diverse resource portfolio from Tri-State to serve the SIEA and the other members, and brings new investment and tax base to southern Colorado.”

The news is a positive development for the Colorado solar sector – at least its downstream component – after Swiss firm Meyer Burger scrapped plans to build a cell manufacturing plant in the state last year. While this owes much to Meyer Burger’s well-documented struggles in 2024, there are concerns about the future of the US solar sector more broadly as noted renewable power sceptic Donald Trump is set to return to the White House by the end of the month.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, colorado, Deriva Energy, juwi, projects, tri-state generation and transmission association, us

Read Next

A Lightsource bp project.
Premium

How US trade measures are reshaping solar supply chains

January 6, 2025
Mike Hall of Anza considers how Donald Trump’s return to the White House could disrupt US trade policy and supply chains.
Anza-team-during-RE

IRA incentives drove domestic purchase of solar cells: Anza on the US solar market in 2024 and 2025

January 2, 2025
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Anza's Mike Hall about the company’s performance in 2024, and what lies ahead in 2025.
REC_Silicon_production_plant

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

January 2, 2025
The company claimed that its US offtake customer, Hanwha Qcells, “Is not able to wait any longer for delivery of product".
The Emeren Group's Sadów project in Poland.

Emeren signs seven-year PPA for 15MW Polish solar project

December 31, 2024
The Emeren Group has signed a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 15MW solar project in Poland.
Solar manufacturing in the US.

‘Confront China’s predatory trade practices’: the SEMA Coalition on US solar manufacturing

December 31, 2024
PV Tech spoke to Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, about US solar manufacturing.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree to provide EPC work at Jindal’s 2GW Indian solar project

December 31, 2024
Jindal Renewables has selected Waaree Energies to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for its 2GW solar PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Arctech signs 1.5GW solar PV tracker supply deal for Al Ajban project in the UAE

News

Meridian Energy, Nova to form joint venture for 400MW New Zealand solar PV plant

News

Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

News

Maxeon, Tongwei settle German shingled cell IP dispute

News

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.