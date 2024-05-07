Developer GEI launches solar-plus-storage project in Zambia

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

The project will be built in the southern Zambian district of Choma and executed through a special purpose vehicle, Cooma Solar Power Plant Limited.

The Ministry’s announcement didn’t reveal the MW power of the battery energy storage system (BESS), only its 20MWh energy storage capacity. GEI’s website says its offtaker will be a ‘Zambia state utility and mining firm’.

Preliminary activities including a feasibility study, environmental impact assessment (EIA) and grid impact study have been conducted to start the project.

YEO is a Turkey-headquartered energy solutions and technology firm with its own grid-scale, 688kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) BESS product via subsidiary REAP Battery, alongside engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

