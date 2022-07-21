DNV partners with South Korean firms to explore floating solar opportunities

A 70MW floating solar plant at an irrigation lake in Vietnam. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Quality assurance company DNV is collaborating with South Korean floating PV (FPV) component manufacturers to explore business opportunities in the global floating solar market.

With the aim of increasing the number of FPV plants globally, DNV has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean partners including steelmaker POSCO, floating structure solution provider SCOTRA, module manufacturer SolarPark and structure producer DASCO.

As well as exchanging technical information to develop systems in accordance with the requirements and practices of the global FPV sector, the partners will identify projects and markets of mutual interest and cooperate on joint marketing initiatives.

“The improvement in the quality and reliability of the solutions shaped by this partnership will allow investors to be better placed to take up FPV opportunities,” said Brice Le Gallo, vice president and regional director APAC, energy systems, at DNV.

According to DNV, global installed FPV capacity will reach 10 – 30GW by 2030.

A 42MW FPV project installed on a reservoir in South Korea was completed last year. Developed by Q CELLS, the plant features a floating structure from SCOTRA.

DNV collaborated with a host of industry players to release the world’s first recommended practice for FPV last year. Focusing on five key topics – site conditions assessment, energy yield forecast, mooring and anchoring systems, floating structures, permitting and environmental impact – the guide aims to increase investor confidence in FPV.

DNV has since awarded Sungrow FPV a statement of conformity for its anchoring and mooring design methodology for floating solar systems.