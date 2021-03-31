Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaint against Astronergy in Germany, another in France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

News

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 70MW floating PV plant at an irrigation lake in Vietnam. Image: Sungrow Floating.

DNV has released the world’s first recommended practice (RP) for floating solar projects to help reduce risks for developers and increase investor confidence in the segment.

The RP aims to offer guidance for accelerating the development, operation and decommissioning of floating PV (FVP) plants, while providing insight on how policymakers can support the technology’s growth.

DNV’s joint industry project was launched last year and has brought together 24 industry players – including Baywa r.e., EDP, EDF, Scatec and Ciel & Terre – to review all aspects of developing floating solar projects on inland and near-shore waters.

The RP focuses on five key topics: site conditions assessment, energy yield forecast, mooring and anchoring systems, floating structures, permitting and environmental impact. 

DNV project manager Michele Tagliapietra said the RP aims to share knowledge and develop best practices to “increase quality, increase trust and to consolidate this market to more than just a fast-booming niche and to fully harness the huge potential”.

According to DNV, installed floating PV capacity globally increased from just 10MW in 2015 to 2GW at the end of last year. While some Asian markets such as China have made significant progress with the development of scores of utility-scale projects, the technology has yet to be embraced globally, in part due to bankability issues and a lack of track record in fields such as operations and maintenance (O&M) data.

These are some of the challenges that the RP practice aims to address, while providing insight into the technical complexity of building and operating on water, especially in terms of electrical safety, anchoring and mooring issues, as well as O&M.

“Floating solar is an untapped, fast-growing technology with huge potential and I hope this recommended practice will drive the adoption and scaling of this technology to accelerate the pace of the energy transition,” said Ditlev Engel, CEO of Energy Systems at DNV. “With collaboration from leading companies around the world, it provides critical reassurance to the likes of investors and governments as well as leaders from across the energy industries that we are able to transition faster to a clean energy future.”

While the RP focuses on FPV projects at inland and near-shore water bodies, the document can still be applied to offshore developments, which Tagliapietra expects to be commercially viable in “three to five years”. He said when the offshore floating PV market is more developed, the RP could be expanded or another document may be created focused on that segment.

According to DNV, publication of the initial RP is the first step towards full standardisation and certification for the floating solar sector. The document can be used to verify and validate a project or product, but it can’t be used for certification.

Tagliapietra predicts full standardisation for FPV could take up to five years, depending on how industry players implement best practices. “The companies involved in floating solar are really striving for quality and they want to improve their practices… So I think the industry itself is going in the right direction.”

The recommended practice can be downloaded here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
baywa r.e., ciel & terre, dnv, dnv gl, edf, edp, floating pv, floating solar, recommended practice, scatec

Read Next

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

March 30, 2021
BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven have expanded an agrophotovoltaic installation in the Netherlands to help protect fruit from hail, heavy rain and extreme heat.

BayWa r.e. profits from renewables ‘megatrend’ to post record financial results

March 26, 2021
German agriculture group BayWa is forecasting a significant revenue rise for its renewables unit this year, thanks to a strong project pipeline and growth in PV component trading.

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

March 25, 2021
A new study in the UK has found that floating solar installations may help to reduce the impact of climate change on rivers and lakes and help preserve water quality, but more research is needed.

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.

LONGi Solar takes Pakistan module orders to 500MW as country momentum builds

March 23, 2021
LONGi Solar has taken its confirmed solar module orders from Pakistan this year to 500MW, the majority of which it said were for its Hi-MO 5 series.

BayWa r.e. targets faster shipments to Poland with new offices and warehouse

March 22, 2021
Renewables developer and distributor BayWa r.e. will open new offices and a warehouse in Poland to improve its services for PV installers in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer