News

Sungrow FPV secures DNV verification for floating solar mooring design

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Sungrow FPV secures DNV verification for floating solar mooring design

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

News

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

News

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

Editors' Blog, Features

RWE and PPC form joint venture to develop 2GW of solar in Greece

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Two: ‘Made in Europe’ drivers, green hydrogen and diversification strategies

News

Ares Management acquires majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

News

UK’s Octopus pens strategic green hydrogen agreement

News

US developer Redeux Energy eyes 2GW solar and storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

News
A 13MW floating solar project in Malaysia. Image: Sungrow Floating.

Quality assurance company DNV has awarded Sungrow FPV a statement of conformity for its anchoring and mooring design methodology for floating solar systems.

The verification means Sungrow FPV, a subsidiary of Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow, is the first company to receive a statement of conformity according to DNV's floating solar recommended practice, published earlier this year.

As well as verifying the design and safety of Sungrow's FPV anchoring and mooring methodology, DNV said the statement of conformity means the technology "is considered adequate to be implemented in [the] design of future FPV projects".

While global installed floating solar capacity is now estimated to be above 3GWp, anchoring and mooring failures have proven to be a major risk for installations, according to DNV, which said it is important to ensure the proper design of these components to avoid more accidents and a detrimental effect on the progress of the floating PV segment.

A collaborative project involving 24 industry players, DNV's recommended practice offers guidance for accelerating the development of floating PV while offering insight on how the policymakers can support the technology. Five topics are covered in the guide: site conditions assessment, energy yield forecast, mooring and anchoring systems, floating structures, permitting and environmental impact. 

"The floating solar market is growing quickly and expanding from Asia, which still retains the highest market share, to Europe and other areas of the world. To enable the growth of this exciting renewable technology, DNV is pleased to provide assurance of this methodology utilised by our customers on their projects," said Prajeev Rasiah, executive vice president for energy systems, Northern Europe, at DNV.

According to DNV, the recommended practice is the first step towards full standardisation for the floating solar sector, a topic covered at this week's Intersolar Europe event in Germany.

Having provided its floating solutions to a recently completed floating PV plant in Thailand, Sungrow has now supplied a total of 1.4GW of floating systems.

dnv, floating pv, floating solar, sungrow, sungrow floating, verification

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

October 6, 2021
Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2021. The return of a live exhibition for Europe’s solar industry was warmly welcomed, with thousands flocking to the Messe München for the exhibition’s opening day.

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

September 28, 2021
Renewables developer and asset manager RES has secured planning permission for a 65.5MW floating solar project that will be installed at a former quarry in northeastern France.
Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

September 28, 2021
Toni Weigl, head of product management for floating PV at BayWa r.e., explores the current trends for designing and developing floating solar projects and poses the question, where next for floating PV?

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

September 24, 2021
DNV-owned solar monitoring firm GreenPowerMonitor is to integrate Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform into its offering after striking a deal to acquire it.

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

September 17, 2021
A 58.5MW floating PV plant in Thailand, said to be the largest install of its kind in the country, has been connected to the grid, according to inverter and floating solutions supplier Sungrow.
ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

September 7, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook as the consultancy laments the “missed opportunity” of the pandemic to reset global decarbonisation efforts. With COP26 just two months away, is terawatts of growth enough?

RWE and PPC form joint venture to develop 2GW of solar in Greece

News

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Two: ‘Made in Europe’ drivers, green hydrogen and diversification strategies

News

UK’s Octopus pens strategic green hydrogen agreement

News

Ares Management acquires majority stake in Apex Clean Energy

News

EV World Congress

October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

December 1, 2021
