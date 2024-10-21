Subscribe To Premium
Dominican Republic greenlights 60MWp solar-plus-storage project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

The project will be paired with a 15MW/60MWh battery energy storage system. Image: Dominican Republic Presidency.

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener has received a definitive concession from the Dominican Republic Government to build a 60MWp solar PV project in the country.

Located in the northern municipality of Nagua, the Payita 2 solar park will be paired with a 4-hour duration 15MW/60MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project will be located in the same municipality as the Payita 1 solar PV plant, which also has a 60MWp capacity.

Edward Veras, the executive director of the Comisión Nacional de Energía (National Energy Commission in English)—which approved the project—highlighted the importance of including BESS capacity with the solar PV plant to optimise the project and increase the grid’s resilience.

The inclusion of storage capacity is a move from the country to increase the technology’s capacity. It is one of only three countries in Latin America to offer a pricing estimate for the benefits of a BESS project, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

Solar PV projects in the country have primarily been driven by private investment, however government interest in increasing capacity in the country, such as greenlighting the Payita 2 project, has been more common in the Dominican Republic. The island’s challenge relies on upgrading its grid infrastructure and interconnection lines (Premium access) to add more renewable energy capacity.

The Dominican Republic government did not disclose a timeline for the start of construction of the project nor an operational date for the project.

Ecoener’s presence in the Caribbean and the region continues to increase after the company recently secured a US$64 million green bond to build a 74MW solar PV project in the Central American country of Guatemala.

