JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

JinkoSolar’s project will be located near Total Eren’s Middlebrook solar-plus-storage site. Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

Jinko Power Australia, the local branch of Chinese solar producer JinkoSolar, has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Garoo solar-plus-storage site will be coupled with a co-located 360MW/1,440MWh 4-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS).

It is being proposed on a 369-hectare site on the east side of the New England Highway, in the rural locality of Garoo, roughly 385km from the state capital, Sydney. The JinkoSolar subsidiary’s site proposal includes plans for an on-site substation and a 330kV switching station.

The existing land is predominantly used for agricultural grazing and irrigated cropping.

Several solar and energy storage facilities are located near the site, such as Total Eren’s 600MWh Middlebrook solar-plus-storage project and Venn Energy’s 1,200MWh Lambruk solar-plus-storage site.

The Garoo solar-plus-storage site would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM), which spans Australia’s eastern and southern coasts as well as the island state of Tasmania.

The BESS will be located at the northern point of the site near Garoo Road. The solar PV power plants will be split into two, with Tamarang Creek serving as a natural division.

Subject to acquiring the necessary development consent, construction on the BESS would start sometime next year and take around 18 months, with operations commencing in 2028. Once operational, the power plant would have an operational lifespan of 30-years.

Last year, JinkoSolar submitted plans for an 800MWh solar-plus-storage site in Queensland to the EPBC Act. Called the Beebo Solar Farm and BESS, the site is being proposed in the south of the state, south-west of Inglewood.

The solar PV power plant will have a generation capacity of 600MW and will be accompanied by a co-located 400MW/800MWh 2-hour duration BESS.

The EPBC queue, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities under the Act. This must be accepted before being granted permission to develop a project.

This article first appeared on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

australia, energy storage, EPBC Act, jinkosolar, nem, new south wales, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale

Image: Halocell Energy.

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

June 26, 2025
PV solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy has launched its first perovskite-based product called the Halocell Ambient Modules.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

June 25, 2025
The Spanish government has approved a series of measures aimed at reinforcing the electrical system and strengthening the supervision of operators.
Solar panels in India.

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

June 25, 2025
State-owned firm Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched a solar-plus-storage tender seeking 1.2GW of solar PV.
Image: Lumea.

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

June 25, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) achieved a new record high for solar PV and wind generation at 12,463MW.
Image: Transgrid.

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

June 25, 2025
The New South Wales government has earmarked AU$2.1 billion (US$1.36 billion) for transmission infrastructure to connect its Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) and support utility-scale renewable and energy storage projects.

