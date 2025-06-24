Subscribe To Premium
Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

Understanding and mitigating voltage collapse in solar power systems

China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations
The non-recourse debt financing will also cover the co-location of a battery energy storage system in Italy. Image: Recurrent Energy via LinkedIn.

Independent power producer (IPP) Recurrent Energy has secured €61.5 million (US$71.4 million) in financing for its Italian renewable power portfolio.

The portfolio consists of 124MW operating solar PV and the construction of a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), however the company did not disclose the capacity for the BESS. PV Tech reached out to Recurrent Energy regarding the size of the BESS portfolio and its location.

The €61.5 million non-recourse debt was secured from financing firm Santander Bank. This is the latest partnership between the IPP and a subsidiary of Spanish financial firm Santander, following one of its subsidiaries’ financing of a European solar and BESS portfolio last year. Banco Santander CIB, along with ING, and several other financial bodies, signed a €674 million revolving credit facility with Recurrent Energy to support a portfolio of projects across Spain, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

The Italian portfolio is held through an Italian Real Estate Investment Fund (REIF), which is majority-owned by Recurrent Energy, the renewable energy developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar.

“This is a strategic milestone for Recurrent Energy in Europe,” said Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy. “By successfully closing a non-recourse structure—while integrating a storage asset into the facility—we continue to demonstrate our ability to execute complex transactions that unlock value and reinforce our IPP strategy.”

Currently, the company has an operational portfolio of 11.6GW for solar PV and 4.5GWh for BESS, globally; whereas its global pipeline consists of 27GW of solar PV and 76GWh of energy storage capacity as of the end of March 2025.

Read Next

The project is being developed by BluPine Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solarcraft Power India. Image: BluPine Energy via LinkedIn.

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

June 24, 2025
BluPine Energy has raised INR2,416 million (US$290 million) debt sanctions for its 150MW power project in Aland, Karnataka.
A PV project.

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

June 24, 2025
Imbalances in investment mean that action will be needed if the solar industry is to help meet the world’s climate change targets.
Solar PV plant in Romania from Enery

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

June 24, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Enery Development has formed a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom to build a 400MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria.
Cero Generation's Castrum agriPV project in Italy.

Cero Generation starts operations at 48MW Italian agriPV project

June 23, 2025
Solar project developer Cero Generation has started commercial operations at its 48MW Castrum agrivoltaics (agriPV) project in western Italy.
Chart of European power purchase agreements in the past 12 months

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

June 23, 2025
The volume of power purchase agreements signed in May has registered a low of 280MW, according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark.
The acquisition builds on Plenitude's previous expansion in Italy and Spain earlier this year. Image: Plenitude

Eni’s Plenitude sells 20% stake to Ares Management Corporation

June 23, 2025
Eni has sold a 20% stake in its renewables arm, Plenitude, to global investment manager Ares Management Corporation.

