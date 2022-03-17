Dominion Energy Virginia receives approval for 1GW PV, energy storage expansion

Dominion Energy Virginia received approval from the SCC for 1GW of solar and storage expansion projects. Image: Dominion Energy Virginia.

US utility company Dominion Energy Virginia has received approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to expand its portfolio of solar and energy storage projects.

The expansion includes 15 new projects to be brought forward by Dominion Energy, as well as 24 power purchase agreement (PPAs) with third-parties for a total capacity of 1GW.

Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said: “This is another significant milestone in Virginia’s transition to energy independence.

“These projects will support thousands of good jobs and hundreds of millions in economic activity in communities across Virginia. This is a positive step forward for our customers, the environment and Virginia’s economy.”

The projects are expected to be completed between 2022 and 2023.

The company said the construction of the 15 projects is expected to generate US$880 million in economic benefits in the state of Virginia as well as create more than 4,200 jobs.

The utility company had sent the proposal back in September 2021 to the SCC.