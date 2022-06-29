Subscribe
US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

EDF Renewables said the Huck Finn Solar Project should be operational in late 2024. Image: EDF Renewables.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.

EDF Renewables sells 270MWdc solar project to Ameren Missouri

27 June 2022: EDF Renewables North America has agreed to sell the 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to local utility Ameren Missouri for an undisclosed amount.

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, will acquire the project following its development and construction by EDF, which said, when built, the project will generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri’s largest existing solar facility.

Once operational in late 2024, the project is expected to generate more than US$14 million in revenue for the local communities in both Audrain and Ralls Counties.

CS Energy partnership to deliver 25MW community solar portfolio in New York state

27 June 2022: CS Energy, Castillo Engineering and Amp Energy have partnered to deliver a 25.4MW portfolio of community solar projects in upstate New York. 

Ranging from 3.9MW to 6.2MW in size, all five projects will use bifacial modules mounted on fixed-tilt racking and are part of the local utility’s community solar programme.

Four of the projects are currently under construction, with the fifth project expected to commence construction this month. All five projects are expected to achieve commercial operation by Q4 2022.

NextPower III ESG acquires two 100MW solar projects in Florida

28 June 2022: NextPower III ESG (NPIII ESG) has acquired two 100MW solar projects in Lake Placid, Florida, taking its total US capacity to nearly 400MW.

The two solar projects have already locked in 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 100% of their generation, NextEnergy Capital said.

Following the acquisition, NPIII ESG’s portfolio capacity now stands at over 1GW across the US, Chile, Spain, Portugal, Poland and India. It also has an additional 300MW under exclusivity across Spain, Poland, and Portugal, which are expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
