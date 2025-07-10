Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ARENA announces AU$60 million for ultra-low-cost solar R&D in Australia

By George Heynes
Policy, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

News

UbiQD signs quantum dot supply agreement with First Solar

News

Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

News

ARENA announces AU$60 million for ultra-low-cost solar R&D in Australia

News

Caelux ships first order of perovskite glass technology

News

Why managing PV hail risk means following the data

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar generation on the rise in Europe in first half of 2025

News

Shakti Pumps raises US$34 million for 2.2GW solar cell and module plant in India

News

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

News

Fraunhofer ISE: Germany could add at least 500GW of agrivoltaics capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ARENA’s vision for ultra-low-cost solar comes with a ’30-30-30′ approach. Image: ARENA.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a new AU$60 million (US$39.4 million) funding round to bolster research and development (R&D) efforts to achieve ultra-low-cost solar.

The funding will be evenly split between two streams. Stream one will focus on cells and modules, while stream two will lead innovation in balance of systems as well as operation and maintenance.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

ARENA said the funding allows Australia’s leading universities, research groups, start-ups, and entrepreneurs to make significant breakthroughs in achieving ARENA’s ultra-low-cost solar vision.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said solar PV continues to evolve rapidly and remains the backbone of the country’s clean energy transition, highlighting the importance of continued investment.

“ARENA has been at the forefront of investing in solar innovation since the Agency was established 13 years ago and has materially shifted the renewable energy landscape in Australia,” Miller said.

“Demand for renewable electricity is expected to increase significantly as Australia moves towards net zero. Ultra low-cost solar PV is a critical source of electricity to meet this demand and will be a crucial enabler of the energy transition.”

ARENA’s ultra-low-cost solar vision

ARENA’s vision for ultra-low-cost solar comes with a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar, representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030, which could help Australia become a renewable energy superpower.

This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below AUS$20 per megawatt hour by 2030.

ARENA has launched several initiatives to help reduce the cost of solar PV in Australia and aid in its ultra-low-cost solar vision. This includes the AU$100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge initiative, which opened on 19 June 2024.

The initiative invites professionals from across the international solar landscape, such as financiers, solar customers, engineers, and developers, to break down barriers to installing, operating, and maintaining solar PV projects.

As reported by PV Tech last week, Robotics company Luminous became one of the successful companies to have entered the initiative, securing AU$4.9 million (US$3.2 million) to support the deployment of its ‘LUMI’ technology at utility-scale solar PV power plants.

The LUMI robot is an AI-powered pick-and-place solution designed to streamline utility-scale solar construction. It autonomously installs solar modules onto racking structures, enabling onsite workers to finalise the securing process. This reduces manual labour and enhances installation speed, safety and cost-efficiency.

Luminous has partnered with Equans, a global engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to implement LUMI at two utility-scale solar PV power plants in Australia.

These are Neoen’s 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant located in New South Wales and Engie’s 250MW Goorambat East project in Victoria.

arena, australia, research and development, solar pv, solar scaleup challenge, ultra low cost solar

Read Next

Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

July 10, 2025
A report published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) this week claims that the previous government’s support for renewable energy could cause blackouts to “increase by 100 times” by 2030.
Solarstrom_EU

Solar generation on the rise in Europe in first half of 2025

July 9, 2025
Many European countries generated record levels of solar power in the first half of 2025, according to figures from Fraunhofer ISE.
image

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

July 8, 2025
The Chinese government has moved to curb excessive competition in the PV sector and stabilise pricing as companies report growing losses.
Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.

Trump executive order seeks to limit access to solar deployment subsidies

July 8, 2025
Donald Trump has issued an executive order to tighten restrictions on renewable energy tax credits just days after signing his “One, Big Beautiful Bill” act into law, which significantly cut federal support for renewables.
This brings the total commissioned capacity to 501.02MW out of the planned 1,000MW. Image: Unsplash

SJVN Green Energy commissions 100MW Bikaner plant in Rajasthan, India

July 8, 2025
SJVN Green Energy has commenced commercial operations of 100.02MW from its 1,000MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Acciona Energia secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Rooftop solar prices spike to AU$225.57/MWh in Australia

July 8, 2025
In the latest NEM data spotlight, solar generation in Australia reached its yearly lowest month, while rooftop solar prices spiked to AU$225.57/MWh.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

News

Caelux ships first order of perovskite glass technology

News

Trump executive order seeks to limit access to solar deployment subsidies

News

REC Silicon running out of road on takeover bid by Hanwha

News

Solar generation on the rise in Europe in first half of 2025

News

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.