BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

Sunnova, Omnidian enter into US$7 million stalking horse asset purchase agreement

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

UbiQD signs quantum dot supply agreement with First Solar

Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

ARENA announces AU$60 million for ultra-low-cost solar R&D in Australia

Caelux ships first order of perovskite glass technology

Why managing PV hail risk means following the data

Solar generation on the rise in Europe in first half of 2025

Under the agreement, the funding package remains valid until mid-2029. Image: BayWa r.e.

German renewables company BayWa r.e. has secured a €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) loan for “operational initiatives and pipeline expansion.”

Under the agreement, the funding package – including bank loans, shareholder loans, and operational guarantees – remains valid until mid-2029. It includes €435 million (US$ 508 million) secured in March this year.

According to the Munich, Germany-based company, this financial package will strengthen its position as an independent power producer (IPP). The funds will be used to plan, develop and construct wind, solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, as well as the operation and maintenance of such assets.

BayWa AG retains a 51% majority stake in BayWa r.e., while Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), holding the remaining 49%, brings dedicated industry expertise to the partnership. The IPP has commissioned over 6GW of renewable energy capacity and manages more than 10.5GW of assets.

In October 2024, BayWa r.e. completed and transferred operations of a 200MW solar PV project in northern Nevada to Nevada Gold Mines. Built over 1,500 acres in two phases – commissioned in December 2023 and June 2024 – the project involved 200,000 local labour hours and included full electrical work and module installation.

Meanwhile, in Italy, BayWa r.e. commissioned its 51.4MW Tarquinia solar park in the Lazio region. Unlike the Nevada project, the firm retained O&M responsibilities and implemented environmental measures, including an artificial pond to support aquatic microhabitats.

In July last year, Germany’s BayWa r.e. sold its 95MW Almodóvar solar park in Andalusia, Spain, to IPP Encavis Asset Management. The project, set to go online in Q4 2025, is backed by a 10-year VPPA with packaging firm Huhtamaki.

baywa, baywa r.e., europe, funding, loan facility, pv power plants, solar pv

The project, powering 50,000 homes, created over 275 jobs locally. Image: Invenergy Renewables.

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

July 10, 2025
US renewables developer Invenergy has launched commercial operations of 250MW Fairbanks Solar Energy Center in Sullivan County, Indiana. 
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

July 10, 2025
A report published by the US Department of Energy (DOE) this week claims that the previous government’s support for renewable energy could cause blackouts to “increase by 100 times” by 2030.
The greenfield project is scheduled for commissioning by 2028. Image: Copenhagen Energy via LinkedIn.

Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

July 10, 2025
Copenhagen Energy has partnered with Thy-Mors Energi to set up a 100MW PV and BESS project in Ballerum, about 370km from Copenhagen. 
Image: ARENA.

ARENA announces AU$60 million for ultra-low-cost solar R&D in Australia

July 10, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a new AU$60 million (US$39.4 million) funding round to bolster R&D efforts to achieve ultra-low-cost solar.
Solarstrom_EU

Solar generation on the rise in Europe in first half of 2025

July 9, 2025
Many European countries generated record levels of solar power in the first half of 2025, according to figures from Fraunhofer ISE.
image

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

July 8, 2025
The Chinese government has moved to curb excessive competition in the PV sector and stabilise pricing as companies report growing losses.

