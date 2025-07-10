BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

According to the Munich, Germany-based company, this financial package will strengthen its position as an independent power producer (IPP). The funds will be used to plan, develop and construct wind, solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, as well as the operation and maintenance of such assets.

BayWa AG retains a 51% majority stake in BayWa r.e., while Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), holding the remaining 49%, brings dedicated industry expertise to the partnership. The IPP has commissioned over 6GW of renewable energy capacity and manages more than 10.5GW of assets.

In October 2024, BayWa r.e. completed and transferred operations of a 200MW solar PV project in northern Nevada to Nevada Gold Mines. Built over 1,500 acres in two phases – commissioned in December 2023 and June 2024 – the project involved 200,000 local labour hours and included full electrical work and module installation.

Meanwhile, in Italy, BayWa r.e. commissioned its 51.4MW Tarquinia solar park in the Lazio region. Unlike the Nevada project, the firm retained O&M responsibilities and implemented environmental measures, including an artificial pond to support aquatic microhabitats.

In July last year, Germany’s BayWa r.e. sold its 95MW Almodóvar solar park in Andalusia, Spain, to IPP Encavis Asset Management. The project, set to go online in Q4 2025, is backed by a 10-year VPPA with packaging firm Huhtamaki.