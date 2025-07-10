Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

Andreas Von Rosen, chairman and head of onshore at Copenhagen Energy, said that the project will “involve local communities and address their needs.”

With about 84 projects in pipeline globally, Copenhagen Energy has a renewable capacity of 18.9GW. In Denmark alone, the company’s total storage pipeline exceeds 2.6GW, supported by both standalone and hybrid projects.

The company recently broke ground on Everspring, a 132MWh hybrid project in Denmark. In 2024, the project secured all necessary permits and grid connection approval and is now progressing toward a final investment decision (FID) expected in early 2025. Construction is anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Copenhagen Energy is developing a 37MW hybrid project that will combine solar PV and battery storage, with commissioning targeted for 2027.

While Denmark’s energy mix has long been dominated by wind, the country is now expanding its portfolio of solar PV and BESS. According to the International Energy Agency, Denmark had a solar PV pipeline totaling 3,363GWh in 2023. In parallel, the country has also seen a recent uptick in energy storage capacity.

In March 2025, Danish independent power producer (IPP) Better Energy commissioned its first battery energy storage system (BESS), a 10MW/12MWh installation, at one of its solar PV plants in Denmark. The 1.2-hour duration system was deployed at the Hoby solar park, located on the island of Lolland in southern Denmark.