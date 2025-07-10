UbiQD signs quantum dot supply agreement with First Solar

A report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the US suggested that the use of this technology could effectively double the theoretical efficiency limit of solar cells, and UbiQD’s own research echoes this, suggesting that quantum dots can more than double the efficiency of bifacial cells for specific wavelengths and colours of light. These efficiency improvements are particularly significant now as many cells in the research and development phase are approaching their upper limits of theoretical efficiency.

“This is a turning point for the quantum dot industry with this first high volume QD supply agreement outside of display,” said Hunter McDaniel, founder and CEO of UbiQD. The news follows the signing of a research agreement between the companies two years ago, UbiQD noted that, should the supply agreement yield results, it could produce over 100 metric tons of quantum dots per year to further the technology.

“This partnership showcases how US innovation and manufacturing can deliver differentiated performance especially at a time when making breakthroughs in efficiency and materials is more vital than ever,” continued McDaniel, highlighting the value of locating manufacturing capacity in the US at this time.

Earlier this year, the US passed more than 50GW of annual module manufacturing capacity, but its production of components and materials further up the supply chain, such as wafers and silicon, has been more lacking. With president Trump rolling back all manner of federal support for US solar projects, from manufacturing to deployment, ensuring a robust domestic supply chain of materials could be essential for the long-term health of the US solar sector.